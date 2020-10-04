French Open: Iga Swiatek Upsets Simona Halep

Iga Swiatek got her revenge for a loss last year to world number two in Simona Halep beating her 6-1, and 6-2 in 68 minutes.

Polish domination :

Under the roof at Phillipe Chatrier, Iga Swiatek got off to a fast start vs her Romanian opponent easily holding serve and put pressure on Halep immediately getting two early breakpoints and forcing the error to take an early 2-0 lead.

She would hold serve before the number one seed would finally get on the scoreboard and we witnessed a battle of two hard-hitting aggressive players. At 4-1 the Polish number 54 in the world had more chances to increase her lead and run away with the set and she did just that winning the breakpoint with a great drop shot.

She would serve out the set in 24 minutes winning set point with another winner down the line to take it 6-1.

Simona Halep Frustrated Photo Credit Julian Finney

Closing it out :

A comeback from the Romanian was expected, but it never happened. The Warsaw native continued her dominance earning breakpoints in the first game of the second set.

She would break with another big forehand and you could tell she was playing with an aggressive style hitting winners left and right. In the third game of the set in a game that lasted over eight minutes, Halep would save four break points before being able to hold serve.

At 3-1 it was almost "deja vu" as another long service game for Halep saw her save five more break points before Swiatek would break with another one of her trademark forehand winners to take a 4-1 lead. She would hold serve to make it 5-1 and a game away from pulling off the biggest upset so far in her young career.

The Romanian would hold serve and the match. Swiatek would take the match with another superb winner for 6-1, and 6-2. She will now face Martina Trevisan in the French Open Quarter-Finals.

Both players meeting after the match Photo Credit Julian Finney

Trevisan pulled off an upset of her own beating Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4.