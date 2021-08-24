ATP Winston-Salem Day 2 wrapup: Gasquet, Koepfer, Pouille among victors

The second day of action at the Winston-Salem Open saw the completion of the first round with eight matches as well as the start of the second round with two matches. 14th seed Richard Gasquet and 16th seed Dominik Koepfer highlighted the Tuesday winners.

Doubles action also began with the four seeded teams all taking the court as there were six matches in total with quarterfinal berths on the line.

Tuesday's results

Gasquet booked his spot in the third round with a tough 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) victory over Egor Gerasimov while Koepfer joined him, rallying from a set down to defeat Marco Cecchinato 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Mager eased past Tung-lin Wu 7-6 (5), 6-3 while Ilya Ivashka knocked out Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4. Former Australian Open semifinalist Lucas Pouille cruised by Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-4, Alexei Popyrin got by Steve Johnson 7-5, 6-4 and Emil Ruusuvuori took care of Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4.

Popyrin reacts following his victory over Johnson/Photo:Winston-Salem Open

There were three-set wins for Federico Coria, who defeated Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, lucky loser Yosuke Watanaki, who upset Jaume Munar 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 and Jordan Thompson, eliminating Guido Pella 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

Doubles action

The doubles draw features 16 teams with the top three seeded teams in action. Top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo breezed past Siddhant Banthia and Matthew Thomson 6-2, 6-4.

Second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin also advanced, defeating Nikola Cacic and Tomislav Brkic 6-1, 6-4. Third seeds Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan were upset by Marcelo Demoliner and Marcus Daniell 6-3, 4-6, [10-4].

Mahut (l.) and Martin (r.) in action/Photo: Winston-Salem Open

Fourth seeds Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez were also knocked out, beaten by the Australian duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 6-4.

A pair of match tiebreakers were needed as Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski edged Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 7-6 (5), [10-5] while Olivier Marach and Philipp Oswald prevailed against Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (4), 5-7, [10-4].

Look ahead to Tuesday

The other 14 seeded singles players will play their second-round matches with the featured match being 13th seed Frances Tiafoe taking on Andy Murray. Top seed and Olympic bronze medalist Pablo Carreno Busta as well as second seed David Goffin also highlight the schedule.