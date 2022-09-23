Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates Laver Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
How to watch Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe?
What time is Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England : 20.30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
Nadal-Federer doubles summary 2017.
Laver Cup
The format of the competition is three singles matches per day and one doubles match. On the first day, a win is worth one point, on the second day two points and on the third day three points. On the last day of the competition the order is reversed and the first match is the doubles, followed by the singles. Each match is played to the best of three sets. A total of 24 points are distributed, so the first to reach 13 points is the winner. In case of a tie at 12 points, a deciding match is played on Sunday.
Rest of the World Team
Taylor Fritz, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Miñaur, Jack Sock y Tommy Paul
European Team
Formed by: Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray y Matteo Berrettini
Roger Federer's last match
The Swiss tennis player decided to stop being a professional player and will do so in doubles with his partner and friend Nadal as he wished and also after winning 103 ATP singles titles and 8 doubles titles, as well as four team titles, including a Davis Cup. He has won 1251 matches (369 in Grand Slams) and lost 275 (60 in the four major tournaments) and has 20 Grand Slam titles (8 Wimbledon, 6 Australian Open, 5 US Open and 1 Roland Garros) and 28 Masters 1000.
Background
This will be the first confrontation between these two couple, Nadal and Roger Federer already played in doubles together in the Laver Cup held in the year 2017 in which the European couple won by beating Querrey and Sock in three sets. In the four editions that this tournament has been played, the European pairing has won.
Venue: The bout will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England. This is used for concerts and major sporting events. It was built in 2007 and has a capacity for 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal and Jack Sock-Tiafoe meet in the final match of the first day of the Laver Cup 2022
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Roger Federer-Rafa Nadal vs Jack Sock-Frances Tiafoe in Laver Cup.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.