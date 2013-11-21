Broad bowls England into day one advantage

England are on top in the first Test in Brisbane, largely thanks to a Stuart Broad fifer as Australia were whittled down to 273-8 on the opening day of the 2013/4 Ashes.

The English seamer ended the day with figures of 5-65. Broad’s performance was the perfect response to all of the Aussie boos and jeers that were directed at him throughout.

None of the Australian top six made it to 50, after Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat. Instead it was down to Brad Haddin and Mitchell Johnson to score well in an attempt to still post a competitive first innings total.

Broad wickets and celebrations bookended the morning session. Chris Rogers nicked a climbing ball to Ian Bell at gully in just the fourth over, and this became a familiar form of dismissal throughout the day. Then Shane Watson edged one to Graeme Swann just three balls before lunch.

The Watson dismissal came after a good spell for the hosts, in which David Warner looked in fluid form, dispatching balls to the boundary from the very start.

Australia captain Clarke negotiated half an over just before the interval, but he only lasted seven balls after lunch. By now, Broad had taken three wickets, and he didn’t have to wait too much longer for his next victim.

Yet another short of a length delivery did for Warner, who could only pick out Kevin Pietersen in the covers, one short of a half-century.

Now it was time for the other members of England’s fast bowling triumvirate to pitch in and heap even more misery upon their hosts.

James Anderson had Test debutant, George Bailey, in trouble long before he eventually sent one straight to slip for a measly three. And Steve Smith was shortly treading the same path back to the pavilion.

However, the all-rounder put in a more gutsy performance, adding 31 to his team’s total before he succumbed to the bowling of Chris Tremlett.

At 132-6, Australia were in trouble. But a 114-run stand between Haddin and Johnson helped restore some respectability to the baggy green.

Johnson was eventually undone by Broad with the new ball, when he managed to make a mess of the left-hander’s stumps, although that was only after the opinion-dividing Aussie had smashed 64 and hit two sixes.

A mature knock from Haddin ensured that he will walk to the middle at the beginning of day two, 78 not out. The wicketkeeper was earlier untroubled by a blow to the head from a Broad bouncer.

Peter Siddle was the last man to go, leaving Ryan Harris a few balls to face before stumps were called.

England – and particularly Broad – can be extremely pleased with their bowling and fielding performances respectively, especially after losing what can be a crucial toss.