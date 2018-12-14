Big Bash Preview 2018/19: Melbourne Renegades

The Melbourne Renegades are one of only three teams still searching for their first Big Bash title - along with the Hobart Hurricanes and their cross-city rivals the Melbourne Stars - and have progressed out of the league stage only twice in the seven editions of the tournament.

They have acted smartly to reverse that run of form, however, recruiting experienced T20 campaigners in the form of leg-spinner Cameron Boyce and veteran all-rounder Dan Christian, both joining from the Hurricanes.

They may, however, be without their star opening duo of Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris for much of the competition due to international commitments, whilst the loss of talismanic West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo - the joint-leading wicket/taker in BBL 07 - to fierce rivals the Stars will be a severe body blow.

Gun Bat - Cameron White

The likely loss of Finch and Harris for much of the summer is a huge setback for the Renegades, depleting them of two of the biggest-hitting batsmen in Australian cricket. The mantle will likely fall upon the shoulders of White to guide the team to competitive totals, with the powerful Victorian tasked with being the main run-getter for his side. Vastly experienced in T20 cricket throughout the world, the hard-hitting top-order batsman will have to use all of his nous to ensure his side do not fall short.

Mr Reliable - Dan Christian

They do not come more solid in T20 cricket than Christian. Having represented 11 different teams in the format he has seen all aspects of the game, and the Renegades have made a shrewd move in tempting the 35-year-old to migrate to the Marvel Stadium for BBL 08. Explosive with the bat and canny with the ball, the all-rounder boasts a batting average of 23.48 in T20 at a huge strike rate of 139.74, whilst also bagging 193 wickets with his right-arm medium pacers. A real player for coach Andrew McDonald to build his team around.

Overseas Import - Mohammed Nabi

Afghanistan all-rounder Nabi lit up BBL 07 with his fireworks with the bat and capabilities with the ball, and Renegades fans will be hoping he can repeat that this time around. One of his country’s most celebrated cricketers, the 33-year-old has played in various franchise tournaments throughout the world and will seek to use that experience to propel his side to the title. Able to turn a game on its head with either his powerful batting or crafty off-spin, he is a match-winner on his day.

Young Starlet - Will Sutherland

A prodigious talent, the 19-year-old all-rounder was signed as a rookie by the Renegades in BBL 07, however, he will be looking to kick in and show why he is one of the highest-rated young players in the country. Able to produce good pace and bounce with the ball and with a keen eye with the bat, the son of ex-Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland could well be one to keep an eye one this year.