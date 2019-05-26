2019 Cricket World Cup Preview: India

Squad list

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

India are looking for their second Cricket World Cup win this decade, aiming to replicate their 2011 success. They will face a tough task to do so though, with plenty of good contenders for the tournament such as South Africa, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand and the hosts England also setting their sites on silverware.

However, their preparations have been hindered by a crushing defeat to New Zealand in a warm-up match.

India were all out in just over 39 overs for 179 and New Zealand chased it down in just over 37 overs and won by six wickets.

Gun Batter- Virat Kohli

This choice will come as no surprise to many people, but if India stand any chance of winning they will be hoping for some fireworks off the bat of their Test captain, Kohli.

The 30-year-old has impressive batting averages in all forms of the game, but his ODI record is the best of all of them.

In 227 ODI's Kohli has scored 10,843 runs at an average of 59.57, which is just phenomenal, and you will struggle to find a better one heading into the World Cup.

Kohli is known for his destructive batting in the Indian Premier League, but the way he adapts his batting to for the 50 over and Test format is impressive.

India and many cricket fans will be hoping he will be at his very best, as it is something to behold.

Bowling Supremo - Kuldeep Yadav

In England, where spin can play a huge part on a lot of pitches Yadav could really thrive.

The 24-year-old wrist spinner, or as it was formerly known chinaman, has an impressive record especially in ODIs.

In just 43 matches he has got 86 wickets at an average of 21.14. In English conditions, where pitches are sometimes hard conditions could really favour a talented bowler like Yadav.

Star Man- MS Dhoni

The star man could have quite easily been Kohli as well, but it has to go to India's former ODI captain and a real legend of the side in recent history in Dhoni.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper has been impressive over the years with the bat as well as the gloves.

His scoring rate may have been dipping recently, but he is certainly a leader and someone that could change the game with the bat and behind the stumps with his wicket-keeping.

Like Kohli, Dhoni's batting averages make for good reading across the board, but in particular in the 50-over game.

In 341 ODIs Dhoni has scored 10,500 runs at an average of 50.72, and that is with his form having dipped recently. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive average.

One to watch - K.L.Rahul

Rahul could be one to watch for early in his international career.

The 27-year-old only made his ODI debut three years ago, and in 13 ODIs has scored 317 runs at an average of 35.22.

Rahul certainly looks to be a man who thrives in limited-overs cricket, with his batting average in T20 just shy of 50 in just 19 matches.

If he can produce this kind of form with the bat in the World Cup he could be one of the stars of the tournament.