England vs West Indies, Third Test - Day Two: Decider evenly poised as James Anderson takes his 500th Test wicket

England seamer James Anderson took the headlines as he became just the sixth man in history to pick up 500 Test wickets. The 35-year old helped slow down the West Indies response after the hosts were bowled out for 194 on the second day of the final Test in the three-match series.

Roach takes five wickets as Stokes benefits from sloppy fielding and bowling

Day one appeared to be fruitful for England, dismissing the tourists for a lacklustre 123. Yet wickets tumbled in the evening session to leave the hosts struggling on 46-4 overnight.

West Indies made an early breakthrough, despite a rain-affected morning session, as Dawid Malan was caught behind for 20 off the bowling of Kemar Roach. The situation could have got much worse for England when bowling here Ben Stokes was dropped by Kyle Hope in the slips with the score 65-5.

The home crowd are used to seeing Stokes counter-attacking with the bat in such situations but he played a mixture of offensive and defensive shots as he dragged England towards the West Indies total. A critical partnership of 56 with Jonny Bairstow transpired before the wicketkeeper was trapped LBW by Roach.

Stokes appeared to gain another reprieve when Shannon Gabriel knocked his stumps out of the ground before being pulled up for a no ball. However, there was to be no further luck for the England all-rounder as Gabriel produced the same result just two balls later but with a fair delivery to send Stokes packing for 60.

Moeen Ali became Roach's fifth victim before Stuart Broad grasped the opportunity to be aggressive. The number ten made 38 from 45 deliveries in a brief cameo that saw six boundaries, including two sixes. England dragged themselves to 194, 71 runs ahead of their visitors.

Anderson marks his name in history

The stage was now set for Anderson to reach number 500 after Stokes stole the limelight in the first innings with six wickets. It took Anderson just twelve deliveries to spark celebrations as he bowled Kraigg Brathwaite with a classic swinging delivery.

Kyle Hope fell to Stuart Broad for just one run as West Indies found themselves 21-2 and still 50 runs behind. However, Kieran Powell and Shai Hope set to business as they hauled the tourists back into the game with a critical stand of 48. The man to break the partnership? Anderson with another swinging delivery to send Powell back to the dressing room on 45.

England smelt another wicket before the close of play but lost both of their reviews to unsuccessful LBW decisions. Stokes' appeal against Hope was turned down before Anderson was thwarted another wicket as he looked to dismiss Roston Chase.

West Indies closed play on 93-3, 22 runs ahead of their hosts. Yet the headlines belonged to Anderson as he posted his name amongst illustrious 500-club members Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, Courtney Walsh and Glenn McGrath.