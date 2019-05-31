2019 Cricket World Cup: West Indies dispatch toothless Pakistan

West Indies comprehensively beat Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge thanks to a clinical bowling display from their seamers, in the second game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The West Indian pace attack ripped through their opponents to reduce them to 83-9 at one stage, with only a 22-run last-wicket stand saving Pakistan from the ignominy of a double-digit total.

They were led by Oshane Thomas, who collected 4-27 from his 5.4 overs, whilst Jason Holder and Andre Russell also performed a sterling job with ball in hand to bowl out Pakistan for just 105.

Chris Gayle then led the chase with a 34-ball half-century, whilst he was ably backed up by the dynamic Nicholas Pooran (34 off 19), as they romped home with 36 overs to spare.

Quick men devour Pakistani batters

In truth the Pakistan batting never got into any sort of rhythm. Imam-ul-Haq was the first to go, gloving Sheldron Cottrell (1-18) down the leg side to wicketkeeper Shai Hope for just two.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam briefly looked to set a platform from there on in, with a couple of boundaries apiece in addition to a fine flick off his pads for six from the former, yet both eventually fell for 22.

Fakhar was then somehow bowled by a Russell bouncer that first came onto his helmet, then onto his hand before falling onto his stumps.

All-rounder Russell was in the midst of a vicious spell of bowling, unafraid to test the batsmen on the back foot with his plethora of short-pitched deliveries, as he strangled the life out of the Pakistani innings to finish with miserly figures of 2-4 from his three overs.

With all around him collapsing, the experienced Mohammad Hafeez tried to resurrect his team's innings as he played watchfully before tamely succumbing to a short ball from Thomas to be the ninth man out with not even 90 on the scorecard.

A couple of lusty lower-order blows from Wahab Riaz dragged his side past the 100 mark, yet he was bowled by the exuberant Thomas for 18 to wrap up the display.

'Universe Boss' proves his authority

Against a supremely powerful Windies batting line-up, at a ground renowned for the runs scored upon it and with the sun coming out, it was never going to be a challenge for Gayle and company to reach their target.

As he has done recently, the 39-year-old - who adopts the self-proclaimed moniker of the 'Universe Boss' - took his time to see himself in, contently defending the opening few deliveries he faced.

However once he had judged conditions he soon demonstrated just why he has the reputation as one of the biggest hitters of all time.

He launched two huge sixes off consecutive balls from Hassan Ali (0-39) over long on, and in doing so brought up the record of hitting the most maximums by a single player in World Cup history, with 40 from his 27 games.

The explosive opener cleared the ropes once more in addition to his six fours before he was caught on the boundary off the bowling of Mohammad Amir (3-26), however by this point the game was all-but over.

Pooran picked up from where Gayle had left off as he blasted an enormous six over mid-wicket to finish proceedings, and ensure that his country got off to the best possible start.