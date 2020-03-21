The 35-0 Chino Hills squad could potentially have all their starters in the NBA. ...

Zeke Nnaji from Arizona is entering the 2020 NBA draft....

The freshman out of UW is projected to be a first round pick in the coming draft....

Texas' native Tyrese Maxey has entered the NBA Draft....

Despite being only 18 years old, Theo Maledon is the most experienced prospect from this years' NBA Draft....

Mac McClung declares for the NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility Eduardo Villalpando The high school phenomenon is one step away from the league after his first two seasons at Georgetown. ...

St. John's LJ Figueroa declares for the NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando LJ Figueroa has announced his intent to declare for 2020 NBA Draft but will not hire an agent. ...

Paul Reed leaves DePaul and eyes NBA Eduardo Villalpando DePaul Junior Paul Reed has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and is a projected to be a first-round pick....

Vanderbilt's Forward is NBA Draft Bound Eduardo Villalpando Aaron Nesmith has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....

Williams enters NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando Keith Williams has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but will keep all his options open. ...

Mason Jones declares for the NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando Arkansas junior Mason Jones has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....

European sensation declares for the NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando 18yo Point Guard Killian Hayes has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....

From Chino Hills to the League Eduardo Villalpando Out of Chino Hills, LaMelo Ball and Onyeka Okongwu have come a long way, and are now projected to be the future of the NBA. ...

Onyeka Okongwu enters NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando The USC freshman leaves school and declares for the 2020 NBA Draft....

Alabama duo declares for the NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando John Petty Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. enter the 2020 NBA Draft....

Haliburton headed to the Draft Eduardo Villalpando Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....

Daniel Oturu expected to be a first round pick Eduardo Villalpando Daniel Oturu from Minnesota, a 2nd-Team All Big Ten, has declared for the NBA Draft....

Vassell declares for the NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando The sophomore out of Florida State has officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....

Hughes enters the NBA Draft process Eduardo Villalpando Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....

Tre Jones joins the NBA Draft Eduardo Villalpando Duke's Guard, Tre Jones has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....

Edwards declares for the Draft Eduardo Villalpando Georgia Guard Anthony Edwards, the potential No. 1 overall pick, is entering the NBA Draft....

LaMelo Ball shuts down NBL season Eduardo Villalpando LaMelo Ball shuts down Aussie season due a foot injury....

'Melo' Ball raises his draft stock Eduardo Villalpando LaMelo Ball became the fourth player in the NBL history to record back-to-back triple doubles....

RJ Barrett declares for NBA Draft Noel John Alberto One of Duke's star freshman is officially putting his name into the draft where he's projected to be a top-three pick....