Despite being only 18 years old, Theo Maledon is the most experienced prospect from this years' NBA Draft....
Texas' native Tyrese Maxey has entered the NBA Draft....
The freshman out of UW is projected to be a first round pick in the coming draft....
Zeke Nnaji from Arizona is entering the 2020 NBA draft....
The 35-0 Chino Hills squad could potentially have all their starters in the NBA. ...
The high school phenomenon is one step away from the league after his first two seasons at Georgetown. ...
LJ Figueroa has announced his intent to declare for 2020 NBA Draft but will not hire an agent. ...
DePaul Junior Paul Reed has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and is a projected to be a first-round pick....
Aaron Nesmith has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....
Keith Williams has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but will keep all his options open. ...
Arkansas junior Mason Jones has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....
18yo Point Guard Killian Hayes has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....
Out of Chino Hills, LaMelo Ball and Onyeka Okongwu have come a long way, and are now projected to be the future of the NBA. ...
Dayton Flyer Obi Toppin announced he will enter the NBA Draft....
The USC freshman leaves school and declares for the 2020 NBA Draft....
John Petty Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. enter the 2020 NBA Draft....
Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....
Daniel Oturu from Minnesota, a 2nd-Team All Big Ten, has declared for the NBA Draft....
The sophomore out of Florida State has officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....
Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....
Duke's Guard, Tre Jones has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft....
Georgia Guard Anthony Edwards, the potential No. 1 overall pick, is entering the NBA Draft....
LaMelo Ball shuts down Aussie season due a foot injury....
LaMelo Ball became the fourth player in the NBL history to record back-to-back triple doubles....
One of Duke's star freshman is officially putting his name into the draft where he's projected to be a top-three pick....
Not everyone can be lucky on draft night. Where there are winners there are bound to be a couple of losers. Some selections impacted what movement can be done i...