The academy product also discusses his impending battle with Bellerin and the demands of the Europa League...

Follow live as Arsenal travel to Eintracht Frankfurt in the opening game of Group F in this season's Europa League on Thursday evening. Kick off at 17:55 GMT....

Two teams with a rivalry and history will continue this Saturday as Inter Milan take on AC Milan in the first Derby della Madonnina of the year at the San Siro....

After both teams fell to disappointing losses on the weekend, both will be hoping to have better efforts on Thursday. But who can be the difference maker?...

Wolfsberger and Roma both came out victorious in their opening match of UEFA Europa League competition. Now both teams will battle each other on Thursday for to...

As it happened: Horta silences Wolves with second half winner Will Laing Follow live updates from Molineux as Wolves host Braga in their first game of Group K. Kick off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, September 19....

Bologna vs Roma: Form team Bologna host Giallorossi Daniel Lucci A shaky AS Roma who are looking to find their consistency, travel to Bologna to take on a red hot Bologna FC. ...

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Braga Preview: Wolves look to continue European win streak. Bruna Reis Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to get into action tomorrow evening at the Molineux to take on Sporting Braga for the first-leg of the group stages. ...

Roma vs Istanbul Basaksehir: The Giallorossi hope to keep up winning ways Daniel Lucci After a 4-2 victory on Sunday, Roma take on Istanbul Basaksehir in Group J UEFA Europa League action. Taking a look at what to expect in Thursdays clash between these two clubs. ...

Which Manchester United youngsters should start against FC Astana? Nathan Egerton United get their Europa League campaign underway this week and Solskjaer could be about to unleash his young stars....

Eagles still threat to increasingly hapless Gunners in post Jovic-Haller era Neil Leverett As Arsenal embark an another likely UEFA Europa League odyssey on Thursday in Frankfurt, Adi Hutter's Eagles still have the ammunition to threate...

Cesar Azpilicueta takes inspiration from Terry and Frank Lampard Jake Stokes Cesar Azpilicueta reflects on influence Blues duo had and what he learned from them....

What has happened to A.C Milan? Daniel Lucci From one of the best clubs in Europe to a team that now struggles to qualify for the Europa League. Where did it all go wrong for Milan?...

Andreas Christensen heaps praise on Frank Lampard’s methods Jake Stokes Andreas Christensen reveals he is enjoying new life under Frank Lampard....

Arsenal confirm Europa League squad Leanne Prescott The Gunners will be hoping to go one step further than last season....

Olivier Giroud open to MLS switch Jake Stokes Olivier Giroud is open towards a switch to the MLS in search of a new challenge....

AIK 1-4 Celtic (1-6 Agg.) Celtic cruise into Europa League Celtic put on a fantastic four-star display as they comfortably beat Swedish Champions AIK to progress into the group stages of the Europa League for the second season in a row...

Chelsea draw Semi-Finalists Ajax in Group H Jake Stokes The Blues’ return the Champions League football beckons as they land a place in Group H among the likes of Ajax....