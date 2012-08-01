Celtic FC-HJK Helsinki. How we lived it
Hooper equalised with a tap-in.

FINAL Mixed feelings for Celtic. They won the game but this lead might not be enough to win the tie if they narrowly lose at Helsinki. The Finns have played a good game and will be happy after scoring a vital away goal. Celtic's season will suffer a massive blow in a week if they are knocked out, so Neil Lennon has plenty of work to do during this week. The Bhoys will now play their first SPL game on Saturday against Aberdeen, one of the strongest teams in this year's Scottish League. Goodbye Vavel Bhoys, we will be with this minute by minute programme next Wednesday, hopefully to explain Celtic's qualification for the next round. See you soon!

90+3 Final whistle.

90+2 Matthews low cross is sent to corner by the Helsinki defender.

90+1 Great pass by Mulgrew which nearly causes a goal, but Wallén collects the ball just before James Forrest touches it.

89' Three minutes of added time.

87' McCourt tries one of his mazy runs, he forces another corner for Celtic. It is crossed, but there's no danger for Helsinki's defense.

86' Brown's shot is saved by the goalkeeper, corner for Celtic. They are pushing up now. Hooper and Samaras are off, McCourt and Mikael Lustig are on.

85' Great play down the right flank by James Forrest, he plays a one two with Ledley but he crashes with Gary Hooper and Celtic lose the ball...

83' Helsinki will make a change soon. Celtic are looking for the third goal, but they have been using the same tools too much. Pohjanpalo is in for Schüller, Helsinki's scorer today.

81' Brown passes the ball from Mulgrew, the move wins Celtic a corner after the Scottish centre-back's cross rebounded on a Helsinki player.

80' The referee marks a foul at the edge of the box. It's ideal for a right footed player.

78' Mulgrew tries a shot with his right food after dribbling his marker, he shoots out left.

76' Brown shoots from the edge of the area, his left-footed low shot goes out right.

74' Väyrynen is off, Okkonen replaces him.

71' Samaras almost scores after receiving a headed pass from Stokes, but the keeper collects the ball easily.

69' Samaras receives a yellow card after fouling a Helsinki player and showing anger to the referee.

67' Helsinki close to scoring... in their own net. Their defender deflected a Forrest cross, but no Celtic player can use this clear opportunity though.

63' Izaguirre's cross is headed by Commons. Out wide. That's his last involvement in the game, he is substituted by Anthony Stokes.

62' Sadik receives a yellow card. Celtic are in front now and will look to add some goals now. Commons right-footed shot goes just wide after some good play by Celtic on the left flank. Some "feel good" momentum for the Bhoys after a shaky start.

61' CEEEEEEELTIIIIIC SCOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOREEEE Charlie Mulgrew heads a fine Commons corner to put Celtic ahead. 2-1 for the Bhoys!