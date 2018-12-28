Celtic Football Club

The last eight of the Betfred Cup will see seven Premiership teams with only Partick Thistle progressing from outside the top tier...

Follow along for Celtc vs AIK Stockholm live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 UEFA Europa League. Kick-of...

Celtic put on a fantastic four-star display as they comfortably beat Swedish Champions AIK to progress into the group stages of the Europa League...

Odsonne Edouard continued his excellent form as Celtic maintained their 100% winning start to the SPFL Premiership season with an excellent performance to win 3-1 at Celtic ...

Hibs will be looking to cause a major upset at Easter Road on Saturday as Celtic aim to continue their excellent 100% winning start to the SPFL P...

Celtic 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic: Celtic scrape through in extra time Stuart Mitchell The Hoops required an extra 30 minutes of play to defeat Scottish Championship side, Dunfermline in the Scottish League Cup....

Arsenal sign Kieran Tierney on a long-term contract from Celtic Mitul Samji The Glasgow-born left-back has signed on a five-year deal which is believed to be worth £25m. ...

Glasgow City 2-1 Hibernian and SWPL Round-Up Stuart Mitchell The SWPL1 and SWPL2 are back up and running for the second half of the season, after the Women's World Cup summer break, and it was a satisfying return for Glas...

Celtic complete £1.6m signing of Israeli defender Abd Elhamed Graham Davidson The Scottish Champions have completed the signing of the Israeli international for £1.6m....

Betfred Cup round-up: Hearts cruise to victory but St. Johnstone suffer shock defeat Calum Brown Get up to date with the midweek Betfred Cup action with a review of game-week two....

Toljan set for another season away from Dortmund Jordan Robertson Ex-Celtic full-back Jeremy Toljan is set to depart Borussia Dortmund for Serie A side Sassuolo...

Olivier Ntcham admits he wants to depart Celtic Park Lewis Mcleod Olivier Ntcham has admitted he wants to leave Celtic after frustration has builded over the Porto move falling through. The French midfielder has...

Celtic sign Jullien and Connell Gerry Johnston Celtic finally got their transfer activity underway by signing Christopher Jullien and Luca Connell...

Lennon confirms Arsenal's failed bid for Tierney Harry Symeou Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed that they rejected a bid from Arsenal for Kieran Tierney....

Arsenal confident of Tierney deal despite seeing bid rejected David Comerford Gunners want to make Celtic left-back their first signing of the summer...

SWPL 1 weeks 6 & 7 review: Glasgow City continue to dominate Ilaria Cuoghi Two wins out of two for Hibernian and Glasgow City, as Celtic continue to push for a UEFA Women's Champions League spot....

SWPL Cup quarter-final review Ilaria Cuoghi Glasgow City, Hibernian, Rangers and Spartans all progress to the SWPL Cup semi-finals....