Wonderkid to Tottenham Transfer Record: Erik Lamela

1992. A young argentine is born into an average middle class family. Name, Erik Lamela. The gangly looking youngster had a passion for football, but little did he know the heights to which it would take him.

2004. Barcelona scouts catch sight of a skinny, technical, mullet rocking, Argentine youth playing in an international youth tournament in Spain. Lio Messi? Not quite. Erik Lamela. Only twelve years old, but the Catalan club decided to take a gamble and offer him a contract. Problem was, Erik was fairly fond of Argentina. Not to be deterred the Spanish giants offered Lamela's father a lucrative job to enable the entire family to make the move. Still, with the support of his family he said no. At age 12, Erik Lamela had turned down Barcelona not once, but twice.

2009. A 17 year old wonderkid steps onto the pitch for River Plate, traditionally Argentina's biggest club. By the time he was 18 he had his first goal, and at 19 years old he was the first name on the team sheet. Deployed, at this stage in his career, as a central playmaker akin to compatriot Javier Pastore, Lamela was easily one of the clubs top players yet was unable to save them from relegation.

It was at long last time for a move to Europe.

2013. Hope in your Delorean and head back to the present, Erik Lamela is coming off a sensational career for Italian giants AS Roma. Having just turned 21 years old, he completed his second full season in the Italian top flight by grabbing 15 goals, and an additional 5 assists in just 33 total appearances for Roma. His performance was good enough to warrant interest from all over Europe as Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham among others, were all rumoured to be desiring his services. Tottenham ended up the lucky team, as the Giallorossi gave the go-ahead for their star winger to fly to London for a medical evaluation with Tottenham today for a £30m fee. Lamela looks to replace Bale and while statistically this is a long shot, (15 goals plus 5 assists in 33 matches to Bale's 30 goals plus 11 assists in 53 matches), the Argentine winger is supremely talented and will continue to improve.

So, Tottenham are clearly getting a player with great upside at only 21 years old, but just how good is Lamela? And, does he really purport to replace Bale?

The answer, in a nutshell, is yes, just maybe not yet. Lamela is an exceptional talent, and at the price of the two transfers, a fantastic move for Spurs. Offensively he compares favourably with Bale, coming up short in some areas while topping him in others.

With his switch to Roma, Lamela made the position change from central playmaker to Inverted winger, playing predominantly on the right side, and while he is now comfortable on both sides, he will be of more use on the right due to his playing style. The Argentine excels in dribbling at people, cutting inside, and unleashing his ferocious left foot. Last season, playing in a league known for its defence, Lamela completed on average of 3 dribbles per game, and completed 48% of them. Compare that to a similar player, Marco Reus, who only completed on 38% of his.

However, he is more than just a direct runner, having also made 1.7 key passes per game on a team with Totti, Miralem Pjanic, and other creative minds. In essence, it is the combination of these talents which makes Lamela so dangerous. While he may not have the killer long range shot that Gareth Bale has, his creativity and dribbling skills already outstrip the Welshman's at just 21 years of age. Did I mention he was clinical? His 15 goals in 33 matches comes up just shy of a goal every other game, and a full 58% of his almost 3 shots per match were on target. Gareth who?

Granted, Lamela does have his weaknesses, namely, defense, but that should come with age. Even the vast majority of the great Italian defenders of old had yet to mature to a comfortable point at only 21 years old. The only other knock on him, is, a hot head. While his is a far cry from Balotelli or Ibrahimovic, he does exactly behave like a humble bumble. However, as I said earlier with time comes maturity, and also goals. Goals which will make Spurs fans ask Gareth who? Yes, the Argentine can be that good.

All statistics via whoscored.com