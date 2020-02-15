Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

on VAVEL
Tottenham Hotspur FC, also known as Spurs, are one of the most successful and reputable English clubs in history. The team is managed by the highly respected Jose Mourinho and they play their home matches at the brand new 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' a stadium being described by many as the best in the world. They are based in the heart of Tottenham, located in the Haringey Borough in North London In the 2018-19 season, Spurs finished in 4th place...
If Premier League clubs were household items...

If Premier League clubs were household items...

Dan Benn

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is what each Premier ...

After Tottenham UCL Exit, Time To Fire Mourinho?

After Tottenham UCL Exit, Time To Fire Mourinho?

Drew Pells

After exiting the Champions League, Tottenham have no chances remaining for silverware this year. With manager Jose Mourinho hired as a 'trophy specialist,' is it time to move on?...

Crucial Games in the Champions League

Crucial Games in the Champions League

Bailey Collington

Half of the last-16 Champions League knockout matches are being played this week, with two of those ties being played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus...

Return of the Champions League

Return of the Champions League

Bailey Collington

One of the most intense and talked about competitions is back this week with the return of the UEFA Champions League. Four matches kick off the knockout campaign this week w...

