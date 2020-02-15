Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is what each Premier ...
The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between supporters going again, here is what each Premier ...
Leicester are without a victory on the 21st March since 1979....
With the absence of football, we take a trip back into Leicester City history on the 18th of March...
After exiting the Champions League, Tottenham have no chances remaining for silverware this year. With manager Jose Mourinho hired as a 'trophy specialist,' is it time to move on?...
Marcel Sabitzer's brace led RB Leipzig to a comfortable 3-0 win on the night, 4-0 on aggregate, over Tottenham in the Champions League last 16. Leipzig advance ...
Frank Lampard reveals all on Ross Barkley as he hails midfielder....
Half of the last-16 Champions League knockout matches are being played this week, with two of those ties being played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus...
Daniel Farke and his team face another midweek trip to Tottenham, this time in the FA Cup....
Only three days after guaranteeing place in the Europa League round of 16, Wolves enacted revenge on Jose Mourinho's Spurs....
A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...
Chelsea's midfielder is relishing the chance at taking on Europe's elite in the Champions League. ...
Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....
Frank Lampard has showered Olivier Giroud with praise and discussed the importance of having a cohesive squad....
Cesar Azpilicueta featured in Frank Lampard’s back five as Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotpsur 2-1....
Olivier Giroud found the back of the net in the Premier League for the first time since April 2019 in 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur....
Gabriel Jesus came on to score the winner in the 80th minute against their closest opposition after a week of controversy for Man City over finan...
Reaction from the Chelsea manager following a triumphant victory against Tottenham....
Chelsea now sit four points clear of London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur in fourth as the battle for a Champions League place intensifies....
Frank Lampard defeats Jose Mourinho once again as fight for a Champions League football finish intensifies....
Here are some familiar faces who have played for both the blue and white side of London....
The Foxes currently sit third in the Premier League and are 10 points ahead of fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur....
Follow along for the Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview, and score updates of the UEFA Champions Le...
One of the most intense and talked about competitions is back this week with the return of the UEFA Champions League. Four matches kick off the knockout campaign this week w...
Live updates of the draw for the quarterfinals of the Women's FA Cup...
A superb winner from Matej Vydra gave Burnley all three points in their mid-table Premier League clash with Southampton....
Follow along for Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2020 Premier League. Kick-off time: 2...