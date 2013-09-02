Everton sign Lukaku on loan

Romelu Lukaku, arguably one of Europe's most exciting talents, has signed for Everton on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old striker confirmed the move after the transfer window closed via Twitter:

The move comes only a few days after the Belgian missed a crucial penalty in the shootout against Bayern Munich in the 2013 Super Cup, the miss resulted in a Bayern win and a very depressed Lukaku. Lukaku has not started any of the 4 matches Chelsea have played this season and still has no goals to his Chelsea career (besides a few preseason goals). It seems as if he falled down the pecking order of Jose Mourinho as he goes out on loan, once again.

Everton completed the signings of James McCarthy from Wigan (permanent) and Gareth Barry from Manchester City (loan) along with Lukaku's, all the deals are said to be around £17m with Lukaku's loan fee rumoured at £3m. Victor Anichebe (WBA) and Marouane Fellaini (Man United) departed from Goodison Park after serving multiple years at the Merseyside club.

Everton were able to snatch Lukaku from West Brom's hands as it was reported by SkySports that the Belgian was returning to the Hawthorns for another season. It seems that Chelsea welcomed the deal as well considering Demba Ba's loan move to Arsenal fell through and were interested in offloading at least 1 striker with Samuel Eto'o arriving earlier in the week.

The Belgian is currently with the Belgian National Team, but is reported to be travelling to Merseyside where he will sign the papers and complete the season-long loan move.