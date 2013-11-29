Hughes: "We'll Look To Get A Positive Result"

After picking up their first win in nine games at home to Sunderland last weekend, Mark Hughes believes that the confidence gained by his team after this victory can lead to a positive result this weekend, when his side face Everton at Goodison Park:

"We've enjoyed this week, because when you win a game in the Premier League it creates a diffierent atmosphere on the training ground. Before the Sunderland game last weekend, there was a frustration within the squad because we were playing well, but not getting the results we deserved. We finally got the result we deserved against Sunderland... hopefully we can do the same this weekend."

"I think we have proved to everyone that we can play good football this season, and I hope that this will be the start of a rich vein of form in which we put more points on the board."

The former Manchester City and Fulham coach however, is wary of the threat which Everton can pose; pointing to their 3-3 Merseyside derby draw last week as a perfect example of the quality Martinez's side possesses:

"Everton were a part of a thrilling Merseyside derby last, and they deserved all the plaudits they got for their performance. They are a very good team; and have been one for a number of years. It is going to be a difficult game but we our win last weekend will mean that were go their in good spirits."

"Goodison Park is a difficult place to go, but given the fact that our away form has been relatively decent this season, we'll look to get a positive result."

"I think we've got player in our team that can cause their defence problems, so we'll see how it goes."