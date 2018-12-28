on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Bio
News
Images
Videos
Stoke City
Stoke City

Football Team

Soccer

Stoke City

1863 Stoke

Stoke City Football Club are an English football team currently competing in the EFL Championship. They have won the second division in England three times, the first division on one occasion and also division three. They have also won the Football League trophy and came runners up in the F.A Cup final in the 2010/11 season. ...
Show More
News about

Stoke City

Next Page >