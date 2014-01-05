Portuguese legend Eusébio dies, aged 71

Portuguese legend Eusébio has died at 71, as announced by his former club Benfica. The forward is regarded by many as one of football’s greatest products, and will also be fondly remembered by most for his contribution to the game, both during his playing days, and following his retirement. The cause of death reported is a cardio-pulmonary arrest – otherwise known as a heart attack – and comes after a series of heart and breathing problems in recent months.

However, the death did come to a shock as many, although once the news came out, tributes flooded in from all corners of the globe for the former Benfica star, including countrymen he influenced such as Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Many have heralded Eusébio’s ability on a football pitch during his playing days, and also his personality off it, which helped him throughout his life.

It was with Benfica where the Mozambique-born player gained his reputation. The forward spent 15 years with The Eagles in Portugal’s top tier, and was renowned for his ability to punish and strike fear into opposition sides. In his long spell with the Lisbon side, Eusébio made a total of 440 appearances in all competitions (with 301 coming in the league), scoring 473 goals (again, with 317 in the league). This is a hugely impressive feat, to get more goals than he made appearances. Following his departure from Benfica in 1975, the forward played for clubs in the United States, Mexico, as well as lesser Portuguese sides. By his retirement in 1979, the Portuguese international had made 571 appearances, with a final total of 585 goals.

With Benfica, Eusébio was part of a superb side which won a large number of trophies in the 1960s and 70s. Including a string of six consecutive titles, The Eagles won 11 Primera Liga titles during Eusébio’s 15 years with the Lisbon side. He also won 5 Taça de Portugal medals during this time, another impressive feat. However, perhaps his biggest triumph is their 1962 European Cup win. Despite the brilliance of Ferenc Puskás and Real Madrid, Eusébio’s Benfica were able to defeat the Spanish side 5-3 in the Amsterdam final, with the legendary Portuguese forward netting the final two goals.

It is with the Portuguese national team when Eusébio was able to display his talents on the world stage, particularly at the 1966 World Cup, when the Portuguese star top-scored with 9 goals. However, Alf Ramsey’s England side were too good, and the hosts of the World Cup were the eventual champions. Eusébio was in and around the national team for 12 years during his time with Benfica, and earned 64 caps in total, scoring 41 goals in the process. However, post-retirement internationally, Eusébio remained a constant presence around the set-up.

Since hanging up his boots in 1979, the former superstar has been working in ambassadorial roles, which play upon his accommodating and kind personality. He worked in this capacity until his death this week, along with maintaining close links with his former club Benfica. Along with all his medals for team efforts and winning competitions, the forward won many individual awards both pre- and post-retirement for his achievements. He has been named by many in their greatest players of the 20th century, and is regarded as one of the best players to turn out in the red of Portugal.

Prior to his funeral, the body of the former Toronto Metros-Croatia player will be displayed at Benfica’s Estádio da Luz for the public to view and pay their final respects to the great before his body is laid to rest. Many football fans today may not have been old enough to see the superb forward plying his trade, but he will be fondly remembered for decades to come thanks to the impact he had on the beautiful game throughout his life.

"He scored beautiful goals. All of the Santos players, including myself, thought Eusebio was a great player even if none of us knew who he was at that time." – Pelé after a game between his Santos side and Benfica in 1960