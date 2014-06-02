The World Cup's forgotten men
Whenever people think of the World Cup, two players immediately spring to mind- Pele and Maradona. Both defined the World Cup's of their era with their silky skill and their pure football genius. However, what about the players who are only mentioned briefly when it comes to World Cup history?

Garrincha

Perhaps the greatest dribbler world football has ever seen, Garrincha has been arguably more important to the myth that is the Brazil national team than Pele. Garrincha was key in the Brazil team's that won the 1958 and 1962 World Cup's with his mesmerising performances on the flank.

He was at the height of his footballing powers in 1962 when he scored four goals at the World Cup in Chile. His final goal in the 3-1 Quarter Final win over England epitomised his brillance as he curled a beautiful goal past Ron Springett. Such was the excellence of Garrincha, The British football press said he "was Stanley Matthews, Tom Finney and a snake charmer all rolled into one."