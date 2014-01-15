Nemanja Matic Officially Rejoins Chelsea

Premier League club Chelsea have announced the signing of Nemanja Matic from Primeira Liga side Benfica on a five-and-a-half-year contract. The fee given by Benfica is €25million.

On signing his five-and-a-half-year contract, the 25-year-old said:

'I am very happy for this opportunity to be back at this club. I feel very good because of that and just want to say I will give my best to help the team and make the Chelsea fans happy.'

Jose Mourinho added:

'I am very pleased that Nemanja is returning to Chelsea. He has grown as a player in Portugal and has become a fantastic all-round midfielder. I am sure he will become a very important member of the squad and help us to achieve our ambitions.'

The Serbian midfielder will wear the number 21 shirt as he returns for his second spell at the club. Matic joined the London based side from MSK Kosice in 2009 making three substitute appearances in 2009/10 season. In 2011, he was sent to Benfica as part of the deal which brought David Luiz.