Liverpool FC vs. Everton: The Merseyside battle for 4th

Liverpool host Everton on Tuesday night in perhaps the biggest meeting between the sides since the FA Cup semi-final 2 years ago. With one point separating Liverpool and Everton after 22 games, this game may go a long way toward deciding which team will make it to next seasons much-coveted Champions League.

Although Manchester United and Spurs are also in contention the two favourites are from Merseyside. Despite that, both Liverpool and Everton are currently ravaged by injuries. Liverpool are without the likes of Enrique, Sakho, Agger, Johnson, Joe Allen and Lucas. Everton on the other hand, are missing Deulofeu, Pienaar, Coleman and Barkley to name but a few.

While it can be said both sides, especially Liverpool, attack with real quality, it is at the back where the difference begins to become clear. Since the 3-3 draw at Goodison earlier in the season Liverpool have conceded 15 goals in 10 premier league games compared to Everton’s seven.

Looking at Liverpool’s home form, they should certainly hold some confidence in that they’ve only lost once in their last twenty games at home. The recent 2-2 draw vs. Aston Villa will point to the need for constant focus if Liverpool wish to avoid conceding so many sloppy goals which Liverpool fans must be feeling accustom to in recent times.

While the game won’t decide 4th place, it is a momentous game for both young managers. A place in next season’s Champions League wound be undoubtedly massive for either side, and winning tomorrow could create a psychological gap between the sides if anything.

Kick off is 8 PM and it will be shown live on BT Sport.