Liverpool - Swansea: Rejuvenated Swans travel to Anfield

Liverpool host Brendan Rodgers’ old side Swansea on Sunday as they hope to maintain their late title charge. As Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all won on Saturday Rodgers will see a win vs. his old side as imperative should Liverpool maintain hopes of a late challenge for the title.

Liverpool will have Glen Johnson back available for selection following several weeks out with injury. Sakho is still a week away from returning while Lucas will also be a few weeks out before he’s fit enough to feature. Rodgers also confirmed Jose Enrique has been sent to America to see a specialist ‘to put an end to his injury problems’.

The Swans have looked rejuvenated since Gary Monk took the reigns, despite last weekend’s defeat to Everton. They will take great confidence to Anfield following their goalless draw on Thursday night at home vs. Napoli in the Europe League. Michu (ankle) and Pozuelo (hip) are doubtful to feature while Bartley is definitely out with a hamstring injury.

Former Anfield midfielder Jonjo Shelvey showed no ill-effects from his recent hamstring strain after featuring as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw. Liverpool will be well aware of Shelvey, who caused Liverpool havoc in the away fixture in September, where he gifted Liverpool two goals, scored one, and created another.

Liverpool will be hoping Luis Suarez can get back amongst the goals having not scored since his fine solo goal vs. Everton. The same can be said for Daniel Sturridge who despite going into last week's FA Cup tie vs. Arsenal in potentially record breaking form failed to put away a couple of fine chances for the Reds.

Kick off is at 1.30pm and Anfield and will be refereed by Mike Jones.