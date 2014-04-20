Norwich - Liverpool LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014
LIVE Norwich vs Liverpool. Photo: VAVEL.com
13:55. Liverpool take one step closer to their 19th League Title. A brilliant game to look, I hope you enjoyed it. I`ve been Conor(@TheFalseWiger7), thanks for tuning in.

94. Costlesskick to Norwich.

93. Lucas comes painfully close.

90. 4 minutes added on.

89. Raheem Sterling given man of the match. Cant`t complain with that.

88. Suarez gets a costlesskick

87. Nerves getting to the players and the fans, 3 minutes remain.

85. Norwich doing their best here, howver, Liverpool aiming to slow the game down.

83. Costless header for Wolfswinkel, Mignolet saves.

82. Johnson slips wih the ball, Norwich breaks, corner to the canaries

81. Agger is coming on for Allen

80. Flanagan gets booked for afters with Snodgrass

78. Snodgrass leaps above Flanagan and nods the ball into the corner of the net.

78. Goal. Snodgrass scores for Norwich. 3-2

77. Sterling with another brilliant run, but his cross can`t find Suarez in the box.

76. Coutinho makes way for Chelsea loanee, Moses.

75. Lucas gives away yet another costlesskick, still not booked.

72. Howson is shown a yellow card for dragging back the onrunning Sterling.

71. Redmond sees his long range effort deflect off Skrtel, it barley scrapes wide, corner.

70. Here is Raheem Sterling`s 2nd goal of the day