Norwich - Liverpool LIVE: Score, Goals, Result and Commentary of EPL 2014

13:55. Liverpool take one step closer to their 19th League Title. A brilliant game to look, I hope you enjoyed it.

94. Costlesskick to Norwich.

93. Lucas comes painfully close.

90. 4 minutes added on.

89. Raheem Sterling given man of the match. Cant`t complain with that.

88. Suarez gets a costlesskick

87. Nerves getting to the players and the fans, 3 minutes remain.

85. Norwich doing their best here, howver, Liverpool aiming to slow the game down.

83. Costless header for Wolfswinkel, Mignolet saves.

82. Johnson slips wih the ball, Norwich breaks, corner to the canaries

81. Agger is coming on for Allen

80. Flanagan gets booked for afters with Snodgrass

78. Snodgrass leaps above Flanagan and nods the ball into the corner of the net.

78. Goal. Snodgrass scores for Norwich. 3-2

77. Sterling with another brilliant run, but his cross can`t find Suarez in the box.

76. Coutinho makes way for Chelsea loanee, Moses.

75. Lucas gives away yet another costlesskick, still not booked.

72. Howson is shown a yellow card for dragging back the onrunning Sterling.

71. Redmond sees his long range effort deflect off Skrtel, it barley scrapes wide, corner.

67. Snodgrass drives his low shot at Mignolet, the keeper makes a good save, corner.

65. Martin Skrtel picks up a yellow card.

63. Suarez goes down injured, play is waved on, Sterling breaks, and Luis Suarez seemingly jumps back up, met with boo`s.

61. Goal. Raheem Sterling gets his 2nd of the day. Huge goal. Liverpool lead 3-1.

59. Luis Suarez beats 2 Norwich defenders, but his shot just goes wide.

57. Norwich fans in great voice.

56. Suarez breaks and his weak effort in saved by Ruddy

54. Mignolet fails to deal with the cross, and Hooper slots the goal in.

54. Goal. Norwich have pulled one back through Hooper.

53. Skrtel is luck to escape giving away a penalty.

53. The ball isn`t cleared, corner again.

52. Yet another corner to the Canaries

51. Mignolet`s kick out goes straight into touch.

50. Sterling sees his effort drift over the bar, after superb play by Coutinho and Suarez.

49. Mignolet collects

48. Skrtel clears, corner Norwich

47. The sides are unchanged at half time.

46. The second half is underway, and Liverpool have a costlesskick

45. Kick Off

13:02. Norwich have completed 133 while Liverpool have completed 318

12:55. Raheem Sterling is the most inform player in the league, says Carragher.

12:49. I thought Allen and Skrtel the stand out players in the first half, Sterling too. Game far from over.

Half Time

45. Sterling breaks, and Turner takes him down, yellow card shown.

43. Would`ve been one of the goals of the season, Liverpool pass and pass, only for Coutinho to put his shot wide.

41. Suarez plays in Joe Allen, who wins a corner.

40. Danegrous there from Norwich, Mignolet bravely collects the cross.

39. Liverpool won`t be happy with the last 10 minutes, a thrid goal is needed from the reds

36. Norwich with another good attack, which is superbly cut out by Johnson.

32. Sakho is caught with the ball, hoever Skrtel cuts out the resulting cross.

29. Allen is on the floor, after a very bad tackle by Snodgrass, he recieves a yellow card

27. Costlesskick to Norwich which is cleared

26. Joe Allen takes a long range shot, which goes wide, just.

24. Flanagan makes a surging run and earns himself a costlesskick

21.Liverpool again controlling the tempo of the game

20. Yet another costlesskick to Norwich

18. Norwich coming into the game more, Allen excellent so far for Liverpool

17. Norwich come close, Allen blocks Hoopers shot.

16. Skrtel clears, but Norwich earn themselves a costlesskick.

15. Corner to Norwich

14. Redmond makes a good break, but Lucas easily tackles the youngster. Liverpool remain in posession

13. The travelling Kop, in brilliant form, singing Brendan Rodgers` name.

10. Flanagan sends Sterling down the line, who perfectly crosses the ball into Suarez, who scores his 30th goal of the season.

10' GOAL for Liverpool! Luis Suarez scores a big goal...

9. Excellent save from Ruddy, after Allen took a brilliant shot inside the box.

7. Norwich are yet to start playing, Liverpool have had all of the possesion

6. Liverpool contiue to press and Sterling falls in the box, no penalty.

4. Raheem Sterling cuts inside and strikes from 30 yards, and the ball sails into the top corner. 1-0 to Liverpool

4. GOAL

3. Olsson is down injured, he has a cut on the knee.

2. After some brilliant interplay, between Allen and Gerrard, the reds are awarded a costlesskick.

1. Kick Off

12:59. Minor thought point, Alberto returns to the bench for the first time in over 6 weeks, the Spaniard is one appearance away from a Premier League, if his side were to win the league.

12:57. The teams are on the pitch, cracking support from the travelling Kop.

12:55. The teams are about come out.

12:51. Luis Suarez is seen with his arm around Raheem Sterling and Coutinho, supporting his younger teammates

12:46. Liverpool boss Rodgers says, Liverpool will play a diamond, suggesting Raheem Sterling is to partner Luis Suarez up front.

12:42. This is Neil Adams first home game.

12:40. Norwich boss, Adams, says his side can deal with Luis Suarez.

12:36. Liverpool skipper, Gerrard, said last week following Liverpool`s win,``We go again``, can Steven Gerrard pick up his first league medal.

12:34. Liverpool are now as short as 1/5 to win the title. Can they handle being the firm favourites?

11:25. Earlier in the week, Liverpool fans surrounded the training ground complex, and hung banners in support.

11:22. While a win for the visitors today would see them go 5 points clear at the top, knowing they would only have to pick up 7 points from their remaining 3 games after today, to win the league championship

11:21. A win for Norwich today would see them go to 16th in the table, and 5 points clear of the drop

11:15. While Norwich were defeated by Fulham last week.

11:12. A thought point of Rodgers, may be to expose the high line of Norwich, with Turner and Martin starting at centre back, Liverpool could use Sterling`s pace in behind.

11:10. Expect Norwich to go with a diamond formation today, Neil Adams used that formation in his first game in charge last week.

11:08. Liverpool revert back to a familiar 4-3-3, with Allen and Lucas likely to sit infront of Gerrard, expect Sterling to play from the right while Coutinho will be on the left.

11:04. Norwich starting 11, Ruddy, Whittaker, Martin, Turner, Olsson, Johnson, Howson, Fer, Snodgrass, Redmond, Hooper

11:01. Liverpool subs, Jones, Toure, Agger, Cissokho, Moses, Alberto, Aspas

11:00. Liverpool starting 11: Mignotlet, Johnson, Skrtel, Sakho, Flanagan, Gerrard, Lucas, Allen, Sterling, Coutinho, Suarez.

10:41. The Liverpool boss also revealed that his side won't under estimate this Norwich side. "Norwich have changed their shape [under Neil Adams]," he added. "They played with a diamond last weekend, but we won't under-estimate them. We know they're a threat."

10:39. Rodgers has also said for this match Norwich - Liverpool that his side feel no added pressure, even with title rivals, Chelsea, dropping points yesterday. "There is no added pressure on us now we're favourites for the Premier League. We've made great progress this season".

10:37. Luis Suarez has scored 11 goals against Norwich City, including 4 goals against them earlier in the season.

10:35. Norwich don't have a good record against Brendan Rodger's men with the canaries conceding 18 goals in their last 4 meetings with today's opponents.

10:32. Liverpool are likely to be without Sturridge after the English forward was taken off early last week in their 3-2 win against Man City. They will also be without the suspended Henderson.

10:31. Liverpool are clear favourites, with the Merseyside team knowing that 10 points from their remaining 4 games will secure their first league title in 24 years.

10:30. Good morning, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Norwich - Liverpool, in today's crunch match at the top and the bottom of the Premier League. I'm Conor(@TheFalseWinger7), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.