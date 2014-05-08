Brighton - Derby County Live Score and Commentary of Championship Play-offs 2014

That's all from me, remember to check out our other coverage of the playoffs on the site.

You'll be able to catch that game right here on Vavel.

Despite coming under a huge amount of early pressure, and falling behind to Jesse Lingard's opener, Chris Martin's spot-kick and Kuszczak's misfortune saw the Rams go into the second leg with a 2-1 aggregate lead.

However, Derby took their chances and in the end just about deserved their victory.

The Seagulls were undone by a penalty and a huge slice of misfortune in Tomasz Kuszczak's own goal.

Brighton can consider themselves slightly unfortunate not to have ended the first leg with at least a draw.

FULL-TIME: Brighton 1-2 Derby County

90+1' Will Hughes replaces Craig Bryson in the visitors' final change.

90' Into the first of four minutes added, and George Thorne goes into the book for hacking down LuaLua.

88' Brighton look to have run out of ideas; Derby have seized the initiative and are looking the more dangerous side at the moment.

83' The substitute immediately makes an impact, being hauled to the ground by Forsyth, who is booked.

82' Craig Mackail-Smith enters the fray for the hosts. Lingard is the man leaving the field.

81' Again, Lee Grant comes to his side's rescue. First he thwarts Lingard's effort from distance, before keeping out Stephen Ward.

79' Again, Brighton threaten, but the final ball is disappointing and it lands at the feet of Craig Forsyth.

76' Sammon's first serious involvement is to hack Solly March to the ground, picking up a yellow card. The Brighton man isn't happy, he feels Sammon stood on him after the tackle.

71' Derby replace Jamie Ward with Connor Sammon.

70' Brighton make their second change of the night. Solly March is on for Andrea Orlandi.

66' The balance of play is beginning to tip back towards the hosts; Brighton have enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure in and around the Derby box.

65' Derby are making a change; Simon Dawkins replaces Johnny Russell.

61' What a save this is! Andrea Orlandi crosses for Ulloa, whose strike is heading for the top corner, but Lee Grant somehow manages to get a fingertip to the shot and tips it onto the bar! Magnificent stuff!

59' It's the visiting fans making all the noise as their side force another corner. Again though, it comes to nothing.

57' A bit of a coming together between LuaLua and Andre Wisdom. Roger East looks to have the situation under control and has a word with both players.

55' Again, the home side waste a good chance. The ball breaks to Inigo Calderon who blazes over the bar from 18-yards.

54' The first time LuaLua has the chance to make his mark on the game, his 25-yard shot flies high and wide. Not the best effort you'll see.

52' The home side have another corner, but they lose the ball. Jamie Ward breaks and is brought down by Keith Andrews, who is booked. That's the definition of 'taking one for the team', the Derby man would have been through.

50' Brighton have a costless kick in the visitors' half; Andrea Orlandi is pulled down by Martin. Again though, Grant claims the ball cleanly.

48' Derby have started the second half the way Brighton began the first, forcing a number of corners in succession. Nothing comes of their pressure though.

47' Great save! The ball falls to Jamie Ward in the six-yard box, but Kuszczak spreads himself and turns the ball round the post.

46' Derby get us going again. The Amex crowd is a lot more subdued than it was 45 minutes ago!

The teams are out. Kazenga LuaLua has replaced the injured Will Buckley for the home side.

Derby's Chris Martin celebrates getting his side back on terms.

Brighton started out on top, and took the lead through Jesse Lingard, but a Chris Martin penalty and a horrendously unfortunate Tomasz Kuszczak own goal gave the visitors the edge going into the break.

What a frenetic half of football that was!

HALF-TIME: Brighton 1-2 Derby County

45 + 2' Cruel blow for poor Kuszczak as Chris Martin's strike cannons off the bar, rebounding off the hapless 'keeper's back and into the net.

45 + 2' GOAL DERBY

45' There will be two minutes' additional time at the end of the half.

41' The home side are still enjoying the majority of the possession but they are content to keep it for now without being too adventurous.

40' Craig Bryson almost latches onto Scotland team-mate Gordon Greer's weak header, but the midfielder can't keep his snapshot down.

38' Brighton have another shout for a penalty as Ulloa clashes with Keogh in the box, but nothing is given.

37' Understandably, that goal has given Derby a massive confidence boost and they are breaking with ferocious pace. Johnny Russell is causing the home side's defence all sort of problems.

36' Jamie Ward of the visitors goes into the book for a barge on Will Buckley.

35' Stephen Ward gets a looping cross into the box, but Ulloa's header is saved by Lee Camp.

34' Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee is at the Amex and must surely be impressed with the run from Craig Forsyth which led to the penalty.

33' Suddenly it is Brighton who look like a bag of nerves. Leonardo Ulloa completely overhits his touch and watches it run out of play.

31' Derby almost make it two in two minutes! They seize on a loose pass and break upfield. Johnny Russell squares for Hendrick, but the midfielder can't reach the ball.

29' Chris Martin slots the penalty into the corner. No chance for Kusczak. Game on!

29' GOAL DERBY

28' Matt Upson brings down Craig Forsyth

28' PENALTY TO DERBY

26' Brighton force yet another corner but this time Lee Grant collects the ball safely.

24' Derby look rattled. The home side have battered them in the opening 25 minutes here.

22' Jesse Lingard celebrates giving Brighton the lead.

21' Brighton have had 71 per cent of possession so far, and they've made it count.

20' Richard Keogh almost silences them! He's inches away from a costless kick which is whipped in from the right.

19' The Amex is really rocking now. The Brighton fans believe this is their year!

18' Jesse Lingard gives the hosts the lead! Inigo Calderon breaks into the box and cuts back for the striker, who finishes past Lee Grant into the top corner at the second time of asking.

18' GOAL BRIGHTON

17' The home fans are incensed once again after Jesse Lingard goes down just outside the box under the challenge of Jeff Hendrick. Replays show the referee made the right decision though.

16' Derby are really struggling to get a foothold in this game. They concede three corners in quick succession which come to nothing.

15' Brighton will be unhappy with that earlier penalty decision. Calderon was clearly impeded by Forsyth.

14' The home side are really turning the screw. Will Buckley breaks into the box but again Keogh is there to thwart him.

11' Orlandi gets in down the right and Richard Keogh does really well to turn his whipped cross over the crossbar.

10' Brighton are once again piling pressure on the Derby goal and have a penalty claim when Calderon goes to ground.

7' The home side's Inigo Calderon goes into the book for bringing down Craig Forsyth. Craig Bryson's costless kick sails harmlessly wide.

6' A warning shot for Brighton as the visitors get the ball into the box. Chris Martin is inches away from getting on the end of it.

5' Brighton's Andrea Orlandi is perhaps lucky to escape with just a word from referee Roger East after a rash challenge out on the right wing.

4' The hosts have had all the early possession, and have looked threatening around the Derby penalty area.

1' Brighton have started brightly and force a corner, but the chance comes to nothing.

1' The home side get us underway.

The teams are out at the Amex!

The Rams, of course, went on to complete the league double over tonight's hosts.

In this season's previous meeting here, Derby came out on top with a 2-1 victory, Chris Martin scoring a brace.

The Amex Stadium is the setting for tonight's game.

Meanwhile, Steve McLaren has recalled the six players he rested for the game against Leeds. Buxton, Thorne, Russell, Ward, Martin and Bryson return, with Hughes, Whitbread, Eustace, Dawkins, Bamford and Sammon dropping to the bench.

Brighton remain unchanged from their last-gasp victory at Nottingham Forest.

Grant, Wisdom, Keogh Buxton, Forsyth, Thorne, Hendrick, Bryson, Ward, Russell, Martin.

And now for the visitors:

Kuszczak, Calderon, Greer, Upson, Ward, Andrews, Forster-Caskey, Lingard, Orlandi, Ulloa, Buckley.

Here are the teams, starting with Brighton:

“Jumping to stage two is a big step and we’ve got an opportunity. We’ve bought our lottery ticket to win something big. Can we do it? This is a big test for all of us.”

“I came here and signed for 2½ years and said I wanted to build a football club. I wanted to get the fans back, the place buzzing again and a good brand of football on the field. The fans have appreciated that so they’ve been coming back and now there’s a big buzz around the town. Stage one, for me, has been achieved.

“We’re way ahead of schedule and if you’d have told me we’d make the play-offs at half-time of the first game against Ipswich, when we were 4-1 down, I wouldn’t have believed you.

Steve McClaren, meanwhile, is proud of his side’s progress:

"But in football anything can happen and with the players we have, everybody can trust that we will fight."

Before the match, Brighton manager Oscar Garcia played down his team’s chances: "We know we are the underdogs as they finished third, are the top-scoring team in the league and beat us home and away."

After resting a number of players against Leeds, Chris Martin, Jake Buxton and the aforementioned Craig Bryson should all return. Will Hughes will be hoping to start, but some solid performances from George Thorne lately, in a more defensive role, might keep him out. Shaun Barker and Paul Coutts are the long-term absentees.

Andrew Crofts, Brighton’s highest-scoring midfielder with 5 goals, will definitely be out with a knee injury. However, Craig Mackail-Smith and Solly March will be in the squad, even if they are unlikely to start.

In terms of form, both teams go into this game having gone a number of games unbeaten. Derby haven’t lost in 6, they won the first five of those games, but drew 1-1 away to Leeds on the final day. Brighton meanwhile, haven’t lost in 8. They have won 4 of their last 6, scoring 13 goals in that time, which suggests that February arrival Jesse Lingard is finally making his mark, as he has scored 3 and assisted 3 since April.

By contrast, goals are no problem for Derby. They have scored the highest number in the Championship, and boast a midfield filled with attacking quality. In particular, Craig Bryson has both more goals and more assists than any other midfielder in the league, he has been in red hot form since mid-March. The Rams are a side that will look to constantly play on the front foot, and arguably, they can pass the ball better than any side in the Championship.

Brighton are solid at the back, having kept 20 clean sheets this season. However, on just 14 occasions have they picked up points in spite of conceding. Suffice to say, goals have been a real problem for Oscar Garcia’s side. No team outside the bottom seven has scored fewer than the Seagulls, who have struggled with the inconsistent fitness of Leandro Ulloa.

Brighton managed to snatch their play-off place on the final day. Despite being 1-0 down at Nottingham Forest at half-time, they turned things around in the second half, as top scorer Ulloa netted a stoppage time winner. With Reading dropping points, that victory was enough.

Derby go into the game with a psychological advantage, having done the double over Brighton this season. A brace from Chris Martin helped them to a 2-1 victory at the AMEX back in August, and a costless-kick from loanee Patrick Bamford gave them a 1-0 home win in January.

Good evening and welcome to the AMEX stadium, for VAVEL’s coverage of Brighton against Derby, in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals.