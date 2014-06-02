Why Morgan Schneiderlin would be the perfect fit at Arsenal

In the 2013-14 season, Arsenal lead the race for the Premier League Title for 128 days. To the great disappointment of all Arsenal fans, the prosperity shown in the early stages of the season withered away with their title hopes, as injuries and key matches cost them severely. In an attempt to amend the latter, this article will discuss why a move for Morgan Schneiderlin of Southampton would be a step in the right direction for Arsenal Football Club.

In Arsene Wenger’s fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, the double pivot usually consists of an ‘anchor man’ and more of an attacking option. The ‘anchor man’ role constitutes a tidy passer, allowing Arsenal to dictate the play, who can sit and provide defensive protection, particularly breaking up opposition attacks. The attacking option isn’t a problem, with Ramsey, Wilshere and Oxlade-Chamberlain all capable options. However, the current ‘anchor man’ options are scarce. In Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have an assured passer and an experienced leader, who thrives against the lower-league teams. Unfortunately, his senior age is catching up with him; evident from last season’s thrashings. In two matches against Liverpool and Chelsea last season, Arsenal shipped an embarrassingly high total of 11 goals. They were blown away in midfield and had their defence exposed by the lack of protection offered by Arteta, exploiting his defensive flaws. Option number two - Mathieu Flamini - is even less competent. Although a great organizer, he lacks the technical ability and footballing intelligence to play any part in a title-winning squad, such as the one Arsenal are to reach. His arrival was wise to provide backup for Arteta, however, a three-year contract seemed unwarranted from his performances at Milan and will always be a mystery to some.

Moving on to the answer: Morgan Schneiderlin. Providing a proportioned mix of both technical and physical ability, many believe the Southampton man would be the perfect player for Arsenal. The 24-year-old boasts an impressive passing completion of 90%, whilst he also possesses a more diverse range of passing than Arteta. Assured on the ball, he has the intelligence to be able to know when to play the ball short or to switch the play to the advanced full-backs, with superb vision. This could prove to be invaluable at Arsenal, as for years fans have moaned about the lethargic build-up play from the back. With the option of a switch available, Arsenal would be adding another bow to their arrow. More importantly, Schneiderlin has vital defensive potency; averaging three tackles a game and over two interceptions, he boats an enviable reading of the game, whilst also being undoubtedly physically superior. In a typical Arsenal midfield of Arteta, Ramsey, Ozil, Walcott and Cazorla, there is very little physical presence, a void that could certainly be filled by Schneiderlin. His price range would be between £15-25 million, which is an absolute bargain given his Premier League experience and general quality. Seeing as Southampton is currently in sinking-ship-mode, there should not be many significant obstacles to prevent the move. His versatility could also prove to be profitable, as he could operate in either role of the double pivot or in a 4-3-3.

Although it would be naïve to think that Schneiderlin would resolve all defensive problems, it would certainly be a move to put the club in the right direction for the squad as a whole. Should he be bought, that should certainly not infuse the end of Arteta’s north London stay, but it would most likely see him take on a more reserved role. At a mere 24 years of age, Schneiderlin could develop to become the best defensive midfielder at Arsenal since the days of Viera.