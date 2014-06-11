Diouf returns to Premier League with Stoke

Hannover 96 forward Mame Biram Diouf has completed a switch the Stoke City and will return the the Barclays Premier League next season with a third club.

The Senegalese international has had spells at Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers in previous seasons, appearing five times for the Red Devils and scoring three times whilst on loan at Ewood Park.

Diouf has scored 25 times in the Bundesliga since arriving in 2012 and will now attempt to do the same in England's top division, after Mark Hughes has successfully got the man that the Potters seem to have been after for months now.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said to Sky Sports News: "It's no secret that Mame is someone we have been looking to bring to the club for some time.

"Mark has wanted to sign him since he took over as manager last year. We tried to get him last summer and made another attempt in January, so we're naturally delighted to have finally secured his services.

"He has been a tremendous success in Germany as his record underlines that. He is keen to return to England and make an impact in the Premier League. We're pleased to be able to give him the platform to hopefully achieve that ambition."

Diouf is a physical player and despite his size, will put himself about, especially in the air, making him an ideal fit for a side well known for being physical in the Premier League. He should add goals and firepower to Hughes' side, something which they haven't had for some time, some may argue.