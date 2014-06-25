Liverpool Legends Hints At Sanchez Switch

Liverpool and England’s former captain and colossus defender Phil Thompson has today hinted on Irish radio station Newstalk that a move for Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez may ‘already be done’.

It has widely been reported that Liverpool have been in tentative discussion with FC Barcelona over the possible transfer of Alexis Sanchez. What is not known though, is whether such a deal would only be possible as part of a swap deal including Liverpool’s infamous striker Luis Suarez.

Phil Thompson, who was on the radio show speaking on Luis Suarez’s latest biting fiasco when he was quoted to have said: “What will happen to Luis Suarez, will he go? Is he angling for a move? Even just yesterday I heard things from people, newspaper guys who are very close to the ground at Liverpool, saying that the Sanchez deal was actually done” said Thompson.”

With 19 league goals and ten assists Alexis Sanchez was one of just fifteen players to reach double figures in both areas across Europe’s top five leagues.