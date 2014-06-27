Liverpool's dilemma : Shaqiri or Sanchez?

It's that time of year again. Time for managers and supporters alike to tear their hair out. Questions asked and rumours flying this way and that, false accusations and players looking to force moves (We're looking at you, Mr. Odemwingie). But whatever can be said of the drama ensued during the competitive season, it's often the close season that can decide a team's fate for the campaign before it's even begun.

None less so than Liverpool. With the Reds once again flying high under the wing of Brendan Rodgers, another economical master class is required from the man who brought discount talents such as Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho to new home Anfield. With the "ensured" financial backing of owners Fenway Sports Group, it looks as if the Merseyside outfit will look to continue their recent spiralling rise to success, after finishing 2nd place in the Barclay's Premier League last time out.

With new signings Rickie Lambert (Southampton) and Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen) already confirmed, the club have looked to act swiftly to complete pursuits of targets, after last year's transfer window debacle saw Victor Moses, Mamahdou Sakho, Aly Cissokho and Tiago Illori join late in the window. The question asked in this piece though, is asked with over two months still to go before the infamous "deadline day" drama.

And, 12 months ago, it is not exactly a question most Liverpool fans would even consider dreaming of. A choice, or perhaps a double deal, for 2 of Europe's, and the world's, for that matter, most skillful wingers, Alexis Sanchez of Barcelona and Xherdan Shaqiri of Bayern Munich. Two players with a point to prove, and who are currently doing so with the world watching. And each has more than do so up to now.

Shaqiri is currently with the Switzerland national side, who are preparing for a World Cup round of 16 clash with Argentina next Tuesday. The pacy winger has been on top form with his national side, for whom he stars, with his hat-trick against Honduras last week only adding to the 22 year olds growing list of credentials. However, it has become apparent that he wants out at current employers Bayern Munich, for whom he appeared just 20 times last season (10 of these from the bench), contributing with 6 goals and 2 assists as Die Roten stormed to domestic glory but failed in their conquest to retain the Champions League trophy after demolition against Real Madrid.

Although criticised frequently for his apparent inconsistency, Shaqiri would be a real bargain at a reported £15 million price tag, especially to a Liverpool side looking to assert themselves both domestically once again, and continentally, in the Champions League. He offers a direct, incisive running style, tight dribbling, and a ferocious strike, as seen against Honduras. Recent reports have suggested that a deal is close, with chief staff having reportedly met with Shaqiri's brother and agent, Erdin.

Attached is a video containing Shaqiri's highlights during the past season ->

However, if there is any target that Liverpool supporters would love to see don their clubs shirt; it would be Barcelona's Chilean attacker, Alexis Sanchez. The versatile forward, who can play anywhere across the front line, has been instrumental in Chile's success at this year's World Cup, contributing with a goal and an assist, as well adapting to Chile's high pressure gegenpressing system which has seen them progress to a round of 16 clash with Brazil this evening. Although Sanchez contributed a whopping 19 goals and 11 assists in a Blaugrana shirt last season, primarily from the right wing, he has fallen out with new manager Luis Enrique, and looks set to leave the Camp Nou to find a new footballing home.

Although it seems it would take about £25 million to prise this asset from the Catalonian side, a swap deal involving Luis Suarez in return for Sanchez + cash has potentially been one of the transfer markets worst kept secrets, and with Suarez under a FIFA ban which disables him from taking part in any footballing actions other than transfers until November 2014, what better way to cash in then by accepting a world class attacker and funding a couple of more signings?

Attached is a video containing Sanchez's highlights of the past season ->

In fact, who's to say that Liverpool won't sell Suarez, and go on to purchase both Shaqiri and Sanchez, and revert possibly to a 4-3-3 system, which could include a whole host of attacking options, from the new signings to the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho.

Either way, it's got the potential to be one of the biggest summer's of Liverpool's history, and with all the debate surrounding the ban of Suarez, who's to say that Brendan Rodgers won't take a chunk out of Liverpool's budget to acquire two superstars.