Galatasaray want £16m for Manchester United target Wesley Sneijder

According to Sky Sports, Dutch midfielder, Wesley Sneijder can leave Turkey if the club receives an offer of 16m pounds- an amount quoted in the player’s release clause as spelt out in the contract.

Netherlands failed to beat Argentina via penalties to play in the finals losing 2-4 with both Sneijder and Ron Vlaar losing their kicks.

The Holland international has been heavily linked with United this summer as Luis Van Gaal prepares to take over the reins as manager of the Red devils after the completion of the third-place match against Brazil on Saturday.

Unal Aysal, Galatasaray president has been quoted as saying that Sneijder can leave if a bid which matches their valuation is received.

“Sneijder is a good player. We want to keep him at Galatasaray," Aysal was quoted earlier Thursday by The Sun.

“If we receive an offer of 20 million Euros we do not have the luxury of saying no. That is stipulated in the contract."

“All I can say is that if any club pays us 20million Euros and he wants to go then we can’t force him to stay – it’s written in his contract.” He concluded.

United have been chasing Sneijder since his Inter days and before he moved to Galatasaray but his wage demands were a stumbling block and former United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson passed him over. Now in a bid to improve his attacking options, Van Gaal will not mind having the 30-year old midfielder join him at the Carrington training ground.

Manchester United have signed Ander Herrera from Athletic Bilbao and Luke Shaw from Southampton in a bid to bolster up the squad ahead of the new season. United will not play in Europe next season and so must try to get back into the Champions League qualifying zone and a push for the EPL title as well.

Sneijder has been one of the stand-out performers for the Dutch team at this Summer’s World Cup and comes with a lot of experience having won the famous Treble under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan.

Van Gaal will no doubt be happy to have a player of his experience in the squad most especially as Patrice Evra nears his switch to Juventus. The duo of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic have also already left the club.