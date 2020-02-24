Manchester United won 5-0 against UEFA Europa League opponents LASK amid global bans and suspensions from sporting franchises....
Manchester United won 5-0 against UEFA Europa League opponents LASK amid global bans and suspensions from sporting franchises....
Saturday's early Championship kick-off sees The Blues travel to The Hawthorns for a West Midlands match-up with the Baggies who are looking to regain top spot from Leeds once again....
The Chelsea youngsters speaks on life growing up, family and football....
While the French midfielder is a top performer, his current employers should tread with caution. ...
On Sunday afternoon Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joined Sir Alex Ferguson as the only two United managers to do the league double over Manch...
Manchester United's surge for the top four gathered more pace with a determined display in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford as The Red Devils overpowered th...
The Reds are currently suffering their first dip of a remarkable season, with three defeats in four matches. Can they return to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premi...
Odion Ighalo scored twice to give Manchester United a 3-0 win over former United legend Wayne Rooney's Derby County in FA Cup tie. ...
Can Southampton win at home again to solidify their Premier League position?...
The young Chelsea midfielder opens up on how he has managed learning curves and reveals hero....
Follow along for the Derby County vs Manchester United live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview, and score updates of the 2020 Emirates FA Cup....
The London side have made contact with VfL...
The two sides meet in a cup competition for the fourth time in four years....
Bruno Fernandes has made an instant impact at Old Trafford since switching from Sporting CP in January. The Portuguese international has added another dimension to their att...
Chelsea had to settle for a draw away to the coastal club on the weekend. ...
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke with admiration for United's Solskjaer after the first meeting between the two managers....
GOODISON PARK: Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bruno Fernandes scored in the first half in Liverpool as Man United failed to make up ground on Chelsea in the top four race....
England have a lack of quality left-backs, so does Saka deserve a spot in Southgate's squad?...
The Red Devils put on a show at Old Trafford, putting five past their opposition on the night....
Manchester United have advanced to the Round of 16 in the Europa League after their 5-0 [6-1] victory against Club Brugge. ...
A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...
It was far from a day to remember for Watford at Old Trafford — but the head coach knows it could have been a very different story indeed....
Chelsea's midfielder is relishing the chance at taking on Europe's elite in the Champions League. ...
The Gunners boss has breathed life into a morgue and life is now looking brighter for the Londoners. ...
Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....
Frank Lampard has showered Olivier Giroud with praise and discussed the importance of having a cohesive squad....