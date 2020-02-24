On Sunday afternoon Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joined Sir Alex Ferguson as the only two United managers to do the league double over Manch...

While the French midfielder is a top performer, his current employers should tread with caution. ...

The Chelsea youngsters speaks on life growing up, family and football....

Saturday's early Championship kick-off sees The Blues travel to The Hawthorns for a West Midlands match-up with the Baggies who are looking to regain top spot from Leeds once again....

Manchester United won 5-0 against UEFA Europa League opponents LASK amid global bans and suspensions from sporting franchises....

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: Error prone Ederson gives Ole a hat trick of Derby wins Anish Dogra Manchester United's surge for the top four gathered more pace with a determined display in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford as The Red Devils overpowered th...

Liverpool to get back on track against Bournemouth? Ben Lockett The Reds are currently suffering their first dip of a remarkable season, with three defeats in four matches. Can they return to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premi...

Odion Ighalo's Brace Spoils Wayne Rooney's Party Veer Badani Odion Ighalo scored twice to give Manchester United a 3-0 win over former United legend Wayne Rooney's Derby County in FA Cup tie. ...

Billy Gilmour: Cup clash was a learning curve Jermaine Johnstone The young Chelsea midfielder opens up on how he has managed learning curves and reveals hero....

As it happened: No final swansong for Rooney as United sweep aside Cocu's much-changed Derby Toby Bowles Follow along for the Derby County vs Manchester United live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview, and score updates of the 2020 Emirates FA Cup....

Derby County vs Manchester United Preview: Solskjaer's side must progress in FA Cup Adnan Basic The two sides meet in a cup competition for the fourth time in four years....

Bruno Fernandes' electric start to life in Manchester George Bennett Bruno Fernandes has made an instant impact at Old Trafford since switching from Sporting CP in January. The Portuguese international has added another dimension to their att...

Pedro: Points were dropped against Bournemouth Nathaniel Kay Chelsea had to settle for a draw away to the coastal club on the weekend. ...

Ancelotti: Solskjaer has instilled "an idea" at Manchester United Harry Robinson Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke with admiration for United's Solskjaer after the first meeting between the two managers....

Everton 1-1 Manchester United: Frantic afternoon at Goodison leaves referees in the spotlight Harry Robinson GOODISON PARK: Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bruno Fernandes scored in the first half in Liverpool as Man United failed to make up ground on Chelsea in the top four race....

Saka staking his claim for a place in Southgate's squad Joshua Fletcher England have a lack of quality left-backs, so does Saka deserve a spot in Southgate's squad?...

The Warm Down: Manchester United smash Club Brugge to advance in Europa League Adnan Basic The Red Devils put on a show at Old Trafford, putting five past their opposition on the night....

Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge [6-1]: Fernandes shines again on a confident Europa League night Brad Cox Manchester United have advanced to the Round of 16 in the Europa League after their 5-0 [6-1] victory against Club Brugge. ...

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Pearson ponders "frustrating" defeat in Manchester Jake Horwood It was far from a day to remember for Watford at Old Trafford — but the head coach knows it could have been a very different story indeed....

Kovacic believes in little difference between the Blues and Bayern Nathaniel Kay Chelsea's midfielder is relishing the chance at taking on Europe's elite in the Champions League. ...

Awesome Arteta is rebuilding Arsenal Jonny Bentley The Gunners boss has breathed life into a morgue and life is now looking brighter for the Londoners. ...

WSL Week 15 round-up: City-Chelsea stalemate; Birmingham dropping and Man Utd ruin Everton housewarming party Connor Whitley Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....