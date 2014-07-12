Al Ahly defender Ahmed Fathi set for Arsenal trial

The Egyptian international has had a stint with Sheffield United before and Hull City two seasons ago. He did impress but Hull did not make the move a permanent one.

The 29-year-old was part of the Al Ahly team that won last season’s CAF Champions League beating Orlando Pirates of South Africa in a two legged final. According to an official statement posted on the club’s facebook page via Daily Mail, the player has left Egypt for London to start his trials.

Ahmed Fathi is set to travel to England on Friday to undergo a trial period at Arsenal Football Club in preparation to sign him if he has a successful trial, and so Fathi will be unavailable to participate in Al Ahly's game against Smouha in the semi-final of the Egypt Cup next Monday.

This will make it the second time that Fathi will undergo a trial at the North London outfit. In 2004, Fathi had a trial but a contract was not offered at the end. Fathi traditionally plays as a right full-back but can also play in the midfield as well. Wenger is very keen on players who can function in more than one position thus; his preference for Fathi who may be nothing more than a squad player as Wenger pushes for a Premier League title.

The Gooners are still very much keen on an established defender and is said to tie up a deal for Newcastle’s Mathieu Debuchy early next week. The FA Cup champions are also in talks with Atletico Madrid’s full-back Javier Manquillo.

AS reports that Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign the player who was part of Atleti’s La Liga triumph last season. The 20-year-old will move to Arsenal on a season-long loan with an option of a permanent deal if both clubs agree on a deal.

It should be noted that Fathi’s deal, if he impresses, will not be a fuss as his contract with Al Ahly ends at the end of this season and so his club will demand little or nothing.