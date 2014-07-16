Yaya Touré in line for another money-spinning deal with Puma

Manchester City's powerful midfielder is already an ambassador for the sportswear giants, having agreed a boot and kit deal with the firm back in 2011. Yaya has been a successful frontman for Puma so they want to extend the deal.

Touré has been a key selling point for the firm, helping to boost Puma's appeal in Africa so it unsurprising that they want to keep him onboard. Not only do Puma supply the City star with boots and kit, they are also the kit suppliers for the Ivory Coast national team which makes Touré central to future promotional plans.

(Yaya proudly wearing Puma whilst represnting his country)

Chiefs of the sportswear brand are extremely keen to tie the Manchester City player to a new contract and preliminary talks are said to already be underway.

The future of the midfielder at the Ethiad Stadium has recently come under scutinty as his agent Dmitry Seluk claimed the 31 year old was ‘unhappy’ at the club towards the end of last season. City, however, have responded by insisting that he is not for sale and will again have a central role in Manuel Pellegrini’s side next season.