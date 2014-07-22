2014 Summer Transfer Window in Updates

21.40 Thank you for following VAVEL's coverage of another day of transfers. Stay tuned to the site for all the latest transfer news throughout the Summer!

21.35 Reports in Argentina state that a handful of English clubs are preparing bids for Sporting Lisbon defender Marcos Rojo. The 24-year old put in an impressive set of performances at the World Cup, catching the eye of teams all around Europe. It's believed that Ronald Koeman is a keen admirer of Rojo and could be setting up a bid as Southampton look to replace Luke Shaw.

21.30 AC Milan flop Robinho is attracting interest from Cruzeiro back in his native Brazil. The players agent also confirmed that they have received an offer from Orlando City in the US. It's expected that Milan would be more than welcome to let him move on.

21.16 Divock Origi's Father has warned Liverpool that other clubs are still showing serious interest. He went on to say: "There’s another team showing interest. We want to take a decision soon. On Monday, Divock is expected back at Lille for their first training session. We would like to have everything wrapped before that day."

21.09 Juventus are on the verge of signing Udinese midfielder Roberto Pereyra. According to tuttomercato.web, Pereyra informed his teammates that he would be leaving the club on Monday night. It's expected that he will initally join on loan, with a view to a permanent deal. Juve defender Frederik Sorensen is expected to go the other way as part of the transfer.

21.02 Chelsea youngster Mario Pasalic completed a season-long loan move to Spanish side Elche today. The 19-year old Croatian is a recent recruit from Hadjuk Split but will immediately be loaned out to the La Liga side for a year.

20.54 Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero today expressed his intentions to sign Southampton Striker Dani Osvaldo. Ferrero joked with a fan on Twitter who wrote about the possibility of signing the former Roma and Juventus striker. “Osvaldo is a dream. If it came true, I’d order a marble statue of Ferrero for my garden,” wrote the fan. President Ferrero's response was: “Start looking for a sculptor.”

20.46 Arsenal have raided Barcelona to sign wonderkid Georgios Spanoudakis. The German youngster had turned down a number of offers from teams all around Europe to land at the Emirates. At just 15 years old, Spanoudakis is already making waves in the football world and looks set for a bright future.

20.39 Juventus are considering loan moves for Fabio Borini and/or Romelu Lukaku after Alvaro Morata picked up an injury in his first training session. The Spanish striker only signed for Juventus on Sunday but is already said to be unavailable for 1-2 months after damaging his knee ligaments. Italian reports say that they will seek to bring in a short-term replacement in the meantime, with Borini and Lukaku both high on the radar.

20.33 Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Gary Medel has held productive talks with Inter Milan. The Italian club have been open with their desires to bring the Chilean to Serie A and a deal looks to be gathering pace. Medel had a fantastic World Cup showing with Chile, all but guaranteeing his future lying away from Cardiff and the Championship.

20.28 Roma midfielder Federico Viviani will complete a move to Leeds United tomorrow. The Italian youngster has been in negotiations with the Yorkshire club for a few weeks and is set to agree a loan move tomorrow. Viviani has attended the Whites' pre-season game against Mansfield this evening.

20.24 Newcastle United midfielder Sylvain Marveaux has joined French outfit Guingamp on a season-long loan. The wide player has struggled to make an impact at St. James' Park since signing for them in the Summer of 2011.

20.19 Arsenal have identified Man City's Matija Nastasić as a replacement for Thomas Vermaelen, should the Belgian complete a move to Manchester United. Louis Van Gaal has publicly stated his desire to take the Arsenal man to Old Trafford.

20.13 Steven Caulker has tonight sealed a move to QPR. Harry Redknapp has signed the former Cardiff Captain in a deal worth £8M. Caulker told QPR's official website: "Harry was a big factor for me, having worked with him at Tottenham. Being able to play with Rio Ferdinand was also a big draw. He has been a role model for many years, along with Ledley King."

20.05 According to Di Marzio, Roma Manager Rudi Garcia has declared that Mehdi Benatia will stay for the upcoming season.

20.00 After an unsettled loan period with Ajax, Bojan Krkić has signed for Stoke City. The Spaniard joins from Barcelona on a 4-year deal.

16.05 Independent: A potential home return for Fernando Torres is stalling over Chelsea's asking price.

A dream reunion with his boyhood club appears to be fading for Chelsea Striker Fernando Torres. Atletico are said to have made a bid of £12.5M for Torres, but Chelsea want something closer to £20M. He's also said to be unwilling to take a pay cut, despite the temptation of a move back to the Calderón. His chances of being a starter at Chelsea appear to be all but dead with the arrival of Diego Costa, so it's hard to see where his career goes from here.

15.58 Daily Mail: Clubs around Europe ready to make a move for Shakhtar midfielder Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian midfielder was part of a group that refused to board a Shahktar plane heading back to Ukraine from pre-season duties. Arsenal, Tottenham, AC Milan and Roma have emerged as potential suitors in the last 48 hours. Whichever club makes a genuine run for him will have some negotiating to do however. Club owner Rinat Akhmetov moved quickly to state: "There won’t be a clearance sale."

15.52 Talksport: Tiago turns down Chelsea to sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

Tiago has signed a new 2-year deal with the Madrid club, putting rumours of a Chelsea return to bed. The midfielder told the official website: "I have been offered the chance to play in various international leagues and have taken some time to evaluate my options during the summer, but my final decision became clearer, and Atletico was the only option."

The Portuguese midfielder was expected to reunite with former boss Jose Mourinho but has ultimately decided to stay at the Calderón.

15.46 Goal: David Ospina agrees to 4-year deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal have secured the services of the Colombian keeper in a deal worth €4.4M. He will join up with his new club when he returns from holiday next week. Ospina was one of the stand-out goalkeepers at the 2014 World Cup and Arsenal moved quick to secure his signature. Paying less than €5M for a player of his quality will prove to be a very astute signing by Wenger.

15.40 Daily Telegraph: Tottenham told to pay €25M for the services of Antoine Griezmann.

According to the Telegraph, Spurs have identified Griezmann as the long-term successor for Gareth Bale. The London club are understood to have already made a tentative bid for the Sociedad winger. With AS Monaco and Chelsea also monitoring his situation, the Basque club have told potential suitors that €25M is the figure they will have to pay to secure his services. The Frenchman would be a marquee signing for Spurs and would go some way to fill the void left by Gareth Bale a year ago.

15.33 Metro: Liverpool look set to beat Arsenal to the loan signing of Atletico right back Javi Manquillo.

Arsenal have been in talks with Manquillo over the past few weeks, however Liverpool now look to be in pole position to land the Spaniard. It's been reported that Manquillo believes he will get more playing time at Anfield, and has seen Arsenal's recent signing of Debuchy as a sign to turn his attentions elsewhere.

15.30 Daily Mail: Wolfsburg tell Manchester United that Ricardo Rodriguez 'is going nowhere'.

Louis Van Gaal is in the market for another left back to provide competition for Luke Shaw. Wolfsburg have left United know that they can forget about taking Rodriguez over to England for that spot, however. After an impressive World Cup with Switzerland, there were sure to be a few suitors looking to buy him. Unfortunately for them, Sporting Director Klaus Allofs recently told Kicker: "Ricardo is not going anywhere".

15.24 Football Italia: Southampton put Italian clubs on alert as Osvaldo is declared to be for sale.

New Southampton Boss Ronald Koeman has told the BBC that Dani Osvaldo is up for sale. He went on to say: “The decision of the board was to allow him not to come back. We have to look for opportunities for him to play in a different team”. It's rumoured that Napoli and Inter are interested but are hesitant to sign him on a permant deal, preferring a loan move in the immediate future.

15.20 Football Espana: Barcelona agree fee with Valencia for Jeremy Mathieu

Regarding the other powerhouse of Spanish football, Barcelona look set to complete the signing of Jeremy Mathieu in the next few days. The 30-year old has had his release clause (€20M) met by the Catalan club and is expected to attend a medical shortly. Despite the desperate need for a CB at Barca, former player Rafael Márquez has expressed his uncertainty over whether Mathieu can fit in at the Camp Nou.

15:12 Sky Sports: Real Madrid sign James Rodríguez from AS Monaco.

We'll start with the biggest story of the day... possibly even the biggest of the entire transfer window. James Rodríguez completed his move to Real Madrid today, joining the Spaniards on a six-year contract. The fee for Rodríguez is said to be in the region of €90M which would make him the fifth most expensive player in history.

15:05. We'll start today's coverage with a round up all the rumours from this morning's papers and news sites.

15:00. Hello, I'm Jamie Kemp and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Summer Transfer Window.