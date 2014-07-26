Match Preview: Liverpool - Olympiakos
The players train in the Harvard camp.

Liverpool go into Sunday's clash with Olympiakos off the back of an unfortunate 1-0 defeat to Roma last Wednesday, and will hope that tomorow's clash in Soldier Field, Chicago, will be the catalyst to spark an excellent run of form early in the season.

And what better side to face than Olympiakos. The clash evokes memories of the 04/05 classic, when a late Steven Gerrard thunderbolt was enough to see the Reds through to the knockout stages of the Champions League in dramatic fashion, which they famously went on to win.