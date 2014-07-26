Match Preview: Liverpool - Olympiakos

Liverpool go into Sunday's clash with Olympiakos off the back of an unfortunate 1-0 defeat to Roma last Wednesday, and will hope that tomorow's clash in Soldier Field, Chicago, will be the catalyst to spark an excellent run of form early in the season.

And what better side to face than Olympiakos. The clash evokes memories of the 04/05 classic, when a late Steven Gerrard thunderbolt was enough to see the Reds through to the knockout stages of the Champions League in dramatic fashion, which they famously went on to win.

This is expected to be the first clash in which those who featured at this year's World Cup will get a run out from the start. The likes of Simon Mignolet, Glen Johnson, Mamahdou Sakho, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge will all be looking to immediately stamp the mark on the proceedings, and will be vying to get off to a good start.

The main news on the injury front is that new signing Adam Lallana will miss 6 weeks due to an injury to his knee ( you can read more about the injury here -> https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/373031-lallana-ruled-out-for-up-to-6-weeks.html ) and so is not in line to make his first appearance for the club. Fabio Borini damaged his shoulder in the clash with Roma and was subsequently substituted, and according to the Guardian, the striker will be sidelined for the rest of the tour.

With defeats against Brondby & Roma, and a victory - Preston, Brendan Rodgers will hope that from now, the results begin to improve as the squad gel back together in time for the 2014/15 season, which begins in just over 3 weeks time against Southampton. For now though, the boss can be content and look forward to Sunday's match.