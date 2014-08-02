Norwich draw against Celta Vigo and round off pre-season

Norwich City’s final pre-season friendly before their trip to Mollineux on the opening day of the season, came against Spanish side Celta Vigo. A strong team was put out by Neil Adams, with Lafferty and Grabban starting up front, showing the manager’s positive goal-scoring intentions.

Within just six minutes of kick-off, Lewis Grabban made it 1-0 to Norwich. Latching on to a through-ball from left-back Martin Olsson, he slotted the ball past the Celta Vigo ‘keeper.

Lewis Grabban found a second just five minutes after his first. Wes Hoolahan the creator this time, slotting through a composed pass that was met with a finish of equal standards. A flowing, passing move that was seldom seen under Chris Hughton’s reign, something that will please Norwich fans ahead of next season.

However, it soon became clear that while they may have fixed things up front, the defence was still just as shaky. Celta Vigo pulled one goal back on 27 minutes when Michael Krohn-Dehli played in Nolito to place past Ruddy. A frustrating goal for Norwich, and before the end of the first half, things got worse: Krohn-Dehli made it 2-2.

The second-half saw Celta Vigo continue on the front foot, and they were unlucky not to take the lead; Yelko Pino came very close with a volley, while Pilkington had to clear the ball off the line in the dying moments.

Eventually, the game ended 2-2, however the score is not really what matters. More the fact that the Norwich boys got a very competitive and demanding 90 minutes on their hands, after previously losing fixtures with Livorno and Novara, who both pulled out. This brings them a step closer fitness-wise to the Wolverhampton fixture in just over a week’s time.

You would expect Adams to set up in that game in a similar fashion. Unlike Hughton, he has chosen to play with one defensive midfielder, rather than two which was regularly criticised last season for being to negative. Tonight Bradley Johnson was the man in that spot, and with Alexander Tettey being linked to Sunderland earlier in the week, it may be that the ex-Leeds man will be stepping out in the Championship again, on Sunday. In terms of attacking options, Adams will contrast the pace of Grabban with the sheer physicality of Kyle Lafferty to give a more dynamic partnership, especially with van Wolfswinkel being on his way out of the club.

Overall Norwich’s preseason has been rather impressive and has certainly got the fans excited once more after the dismal depression of relegation. And you can’t blame them - 28 goals in preseason is something that gets you on the edge of your seat.

PRE-SEASON RESULTS

Dereham Town 0 - 1 Norwich City

Braintree 1 - 6 Norwich City

Bastia 1 - 1 Norwich City

Regional Select 0 - 13 Norwich City

Norwich City 5 - 1 OCG Nice

Norwich City 2 - 2 Celta Vigo