Jon Flanagan: What does the season have in store?

Last season, a local lad burst onto the scene for Liverpool FC. He took his opportunity when it came, and hasn't looked back since. Establishing himself as Liverpool's first choice left back last season after José Enrique's early season injury, Jon Flanagan has become an important member of the team, as well as earning himself a place on England's World Cup squad.

The 21 year old full back, who can play on either side, had an impressive breakthrough season last campaign. Scoring one goal and assisting once, he may not have been the most attacking full back, but made up for that with his defensive contribution, often slotting into a back three when Glen Johnson attacked down the right. Flanagan won 59 tackles in 23 appearances last season, an average of 2.5 per game, as well as making an average of 5 defensive contribution per game. (Statistics courtesy of Squawka).

This impressive form led to a call up from England for the disastrous 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign, although he didn't feature. Uncontent with resting on his laurels, Flanagan is looking forward to the test provided by the Champion's League. "Last season was great but we move on now, that’s gone,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “I think everyone, the fans and everyone around the club, just can’t wait for the season to start. Hopefully we can have a great season.

“There’s competition for places all over the place. Everyone is competing. It’s fresh now and starts again; we’ve all got to go for it and hopefully we can have a successful season.

“At the end of pre-season, we want to come out of it with no injuries and all the team fit and ready to start with Southampton.

“Then push on and hopefully do well in the Champions League – everyone can’t wait for that and the draw. The fans will be buzzing. It’s exciting times for this club and hopefully we can have a great season.”

The worst kept secret at Anfield has been the club desire to recruit new full backs, with Sevilla left back Alberto Moreno heading the list of targets. With a deal for Moreno finally progressing, and another for Atletico Madrid right Javier Manquillo also in the works, it looks as if Flanagan may well become a substitute in the coming season. José Enrique has also recovered from his long term injury and has featured across pre-season.

Moreno may well become Liverpool's first choice left back next season.

So although Flanagan had an excellent season, he may well once again become a rotational option at Anfield. Only time will tell if he can provide the same impact and keep progressing to become a future England superstar, but I wouldn't bet against it.