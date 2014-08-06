Atletico Madrid Set Sights On Andre Schurrle

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have set their sites on Andre Schurrle after an impressive season for club and country.

The Germany star’s stock has rocketed after an impressive World Cup, where he scored three goals and set up Mario Gotze’s winner in the final, playing a pivotal role in Germany's success.

Diego Simeone is keen on Schurrle’s versatility, as he can play on both wings and through the middle. This would create a formidable attacking threat with Griezmann on the left, Mandzukic up top and Schurrle on the right but it looks unlikely Mourinho will want to sell his star man.

Schurrle seems happy in the Premier League, adapting well in his impressive debut season for the Blues, where his hat-trick against Fulham secured one of his three man-of-the-match performances that season.

It looks like Andre Schurrle is very much part of Mourinho's plans for next season and its unlikely the talented German will be offloaded. However, a move could be forced through if the right price comes available for the winger, with the Chelsea manager doing good financial businesss this tranfer window, selling David Luiz to PSG for 50 million euros.

All in all,with Filipe Luis and Costa both having made the move from Madrid to West London this summer, plus the end of Thibaut Courtois' loan deal, the Blues may be open to an offer to keep their relationship with the Spanish side good-natured.