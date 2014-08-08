Didier Drogba Announces International Retirement

Didier Drogba has announced his retirement from international football after captaining his national side Ivory Coast for eight-years.

The 36-year-old Chelsea forward posted a statement on his Twitter account confirming he had played his last game for the Ivory Coast.

He said: "It is with much sadness that I have decided to retire from international football. I am very proud to have been captain of this team for eight years and to have contributed to placing my country on the world stage of football, taking part in three World Cups and two African Cup of Nations finals.

"I cannot convey enough thanks to the fans for all the love and support during these years. All my goals, all my caps, all our victories are for you.

‘I also owe much gratitude to my team-mates - the players with whom I have shared all these emotions and I wish you all much success for the future and a very warm welcome to the new manager (Herve Renard)."

The biggest regret Drogba will have from his retirement is that he hasn't won a African cup of nations tournament despite featuring in two finals with his side.

Nethertheless, Drogba will be looking foward to his one year deal with former club Chelsea FC, and will hope he can add more than a morale boost for his team-mates.