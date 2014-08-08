What does the future hold for Jose Enrique?

After signing for Liverpool back in 2011, Jose Enrique has made 72 appearances for the reds.

However, it is well known that the defence has been Liverpool's number one problem particularly during the 13/14 season, which saw their poor defensive record leave their title hopes in tatters.

Despite scoring 101 goals, they conceded 50, leaving their overall total at 51, the second highest in the league behind Manchester City who finished on 65. These statistics beg the question: would Liverpool have won the league if they'd have conceded less goals? The answer is probably, yes.

During this summer transfer window it is clear that Brendan Rodgers has thought long and hard about repairing the somewhat faulty defence, and has so far signed 2 new defenders: Dejan Lovren (CB) and Javier Manquillo (RB), with it strongly rumoured that Alberto Moreno (LB) could also follow soon. This could be bad news for Jose Enrique, as that would add at least one player to his competition for the left back position.

One thing that has been a big hinder for Enrique is his recent troubles with injury. The Spaniard managed only nine appearances for Liverpool last season, before undergoing surgery on his knee that brought his season to a premature close. Things such as that cannot be helped, but at a club that would arguably now be challenging for the league title, there isn't much room for injury, and it is easy to get left behind.

However, it has recently been announced that Enrique may in fact be fit enough to start the first game of the new season versus Southampton.

When he spoke to Press Association Sport at Liverpool FC Members' Family Day, he said: "I'm feeling good.

"I was training on my own and running a lot, and it's not the same when you play with a team because it's a lot more with the ball and a different type of running.

"I'm still getting my fitness back but I feel really good and confident that I can play soon.

"It's little by little, and not just me, everyone is getting their fitness. If the manager wants me to play in the first game of the season, I am ready of course."

Jose Enrique will be hoping to hit the ground running and progress as fast as he can in order to earn himself that spot at left-back for Liverpool. At the age of 28, there is always the possibility that younger, and maybe hungrier, players will be hoping to sweep Enrique aside, but there is no doubt that the solid Spaniard will put up a fight. With Liverpool now back in the Champions League, the competition will be great, but the reward, even greater.