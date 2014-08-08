Manchester City hopeful of sealing new £210,000-a-week deal with Sergio Agüero

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City hope to wrap up contract negotiations with Sergio Agüero before the start of the new season.

The blues have reportedly offered the Argentine a new five-year deal worth £210,000-a-week to fend off interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. City have made it clear that the striker is pivotal to their future and negotiations have gone well.

The 26-year-old's 2013/2014 campaign was bruised by injury last term, but the £38.5m man still managed to net 28 goals in 34 games.

Manchester City also hope to confirm new deals for Vincent Kompany, Edin Džeko and James Milner in the near future.