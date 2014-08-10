Lucas Leiva close to Napoli move

Napoli are closing in on Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva, who could reunite with Rafa Benitez on loan.

The 27 year old enforcer has been reportedly looking for a move out of Anfield, earlier in the week posting a picture of light at the end of a tunnel. With Napoli strongly rumoured to have pulled out of a deal for Manchester United's Maroune Fellaini due to the fact that he would've cost £4 million as well as his £100,000 a week wage, Lucas may well be cited by the club as a realistic alernative.

Lucas is certainly keen to move on now from Anfield, where Benitez signed him from Gremio in 2007 but where he only started 20 games in the 2013/14 campaign, and a mere five in this calendar year. He also cited the club earlier in the year as the reason he wasn't included in Brazil's World Cup squad this summer.

The Independent on Sunday understands that there are a number of obstacles for the Italian side still to clear before he can make a move to Stadio San Paolo, but Lucas appears confident that the deal will go through, and the enigmatic picture he posted may well suggest that he feels that Benitez will now offer him the new start he craves.

Daniel Agger may well follow Lucas to Napoli. Another Benitez & fan favourite, Agger looks set to be loaned out as well, as Rodgers looks to recoup funds.