Eliaquim Mangala completes Manchester City move

Manchester City have announced the signing of Eliaquim Mangala from FC Porto.

The 23-year-old central defender has signed a five-year-contract with the blues for a fee of around £32m and becomes City's sixth signing of the summer.

Mangala said: “City is a top club in Europe. For me, it was an important step to leave Porto and join Manchester City in order to continue my progress. I want to win titles and I believe I can do this. I am ambitious and this is why I am here.

“I’m very happy to come to England because for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world. It is a very intense and very aggressive competition. There are plenty of goals, so it is also really nice to look and I can’t wait to get started!

(Mangala has three international caps and a wealth of Champions League experience)

“The fact that Fernando is here is better because I played with him at Porto but there is also other players that I know like Sagna, Clichy and Nasri.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge, and I now need to settle in quickly and be ready for the season.”

Manuel Pellegrini added: “I’m delighted to have added a player of Eliaquim’s quality in the squad ahead of the new season.

“He is already a fine player but in my opinion, he has all of the mental, physical, technical and tactical attributes to become one of Europe’s very best defenders.

“Eliaquim is a player I believe will make an immediate impact in the Premier League, thanks to his physicality, his reading of the game and quality on the ball.

“I think he will prove to be a great signing for us.”