Sergio Agüero signs new five-year deal with Manchester City

Sergio Agüero has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester City.

The 26-year-old becomes the third high profile name to put pen to paper on a new contract after David Silva and Vincent Kompany pledged their future to the club in the last two days. The deal is reported to be worth around £150,000-a-week.

Agüero has been linked with moves to both Real Madrid and Barcelona since joining the blues in 2011, but the striker hopes the new deal will end all speculation regarding a move away from the club.

(Barcelona were rumoured to be interested in bringing Agüero to the Camp Nou this summer)

‘The reality seems to be that ever since I came here, during every close season, there has always been rumours suggesting that I might be returning to Spain,’ said Aguero.

‘There has always been this speculation and I certainly never pay much attention to it. But people hear this stuff flying around and they take it seriously.

‘I can tell the fans and everyone at City to relax, I’m going to be here until I see out my contract.

‘I’ve been here for three years now and fortunately things have gone fairly well so far. We’ve just got carry on in the same way, winning titles.

‘I think the club is investing well in order to be up there with the best in the world.'

Joe Hart and Edin Džeko are expected to sign new contracts in the next week.