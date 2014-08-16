QPR 0-1 Hull City: Determined Tigers win against Newly promoted side

James Chester scored the only goal of the game before Allan McGregor saved a Charlie Austin Penalty in this season opener. When the whistle blew this game didn't live up to the hustle bustle that the Premier League often delivers.

Both teams gave away the posession easily with QPR having the better of the first half creating 8 shots 5 of which testing McGregor. However, Hull were unlucky not to have a penalty after Nikica Jelavic was bundled over by a clumsy challenge by Armand Traore which the ref waved away. Loic Remy and Alejandro Faurlin were causing Hull's defence some problems early on with Faurlin have 2 shots early on saved. QPR debutant Steven Caulker then saw his goalbound effort cleared off the line by Hull debutant Andrew Robertson to keep the scores at 0-0.

With Robert Snodgrass, another Hull player making his debut, going off to an early injury caused by a Joey Barton challenge Stephen Quinn came on and his enegery and passing gave Hull some balance in the midfield. However, Hull struggled to create chances with the best falling to Tom Huddlestone who saw his shot from outside the box blocked.

The second half started with the old clicé of the 'game of two halves' ringing true as Hull started the brighter. Well trained with a back 3 Paul McShane was brought on to nullify Loic Remy and it worked. Hull began to look more comfortable in possession passing the ball well. However, the game's opening came from the substitute Stephen Quinn's early corner which met James Chester's head to power into the back of QPR goal. Chester had powered by Rio Ferdinand to meet the ball which gave many of the Hull fans behind the goal great delight. Tom Ince then was clear through on goal but a good save by Rob Green made sure the score stayed at 1-0.

Harry Redknapp then decided to throw the kitchen sink at Hull by bringing Bobby Zamora, Matt Phillips and Junior Hoilett on. Causing Hull problems at the back QPR started to create clear cut chances but a Man-of-the-Match display meant that QPR weren't going to get in behind without a fight. Referee Craig Pawson after denying Hull a clear penalty then decided to give QPR a dubious penalty. The ball struck goalscorer Chester's chest but Pawson deemed it a handball. After the dust had settled Austin stepped up and missed the subsequent penalty with McGregor guessing the right way. McGregor pulled off a string of saves from Loic Remy to make sure the game stayed at 1-0 and Steve Bruce's side took all 3 points home before their next European game against Lokeren on Thursday.

