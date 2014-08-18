Matija Nastasić and Micah Richards head for the Manchester City exit door

Matija Nastasić and Micah Richards are set to follow Jack Rodwell and Javi García out of the Etihad Stadium this summer as Manuel Pellegrini prepares to trim down his squad before the transfer window closes.

Manchester City began their Premier League title defence with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, but neither Richards or Nastasić made any contribution to the opening day victory. Manuel Pellegrini is keen to move the duo along as soon as possible and remains committed to finding the pair first-team football.

On Nastasić, who impressed in his first season under Roberto Mancini, the Chilean said: "Matija needs to play, we already have important players here with four full-backs, Demichelis, Kompany, Mangala and Boyata.

(Juventus and Roma are rumoured to be keen on the Serbian)

"So we will see in the next few days what happens with Nastasic. He is an important player, but he has offers and I think the best thing for him is to play.

"We will see what happens, but we have until the end of August to see what kind of offers we get for Matija."

The 60-year-old also admitted that Micah Richards rejected a new contract earlier this summer and added that Scott Sinclair and John Guidetti could also be on their way out of Manchester.

(Micah Richards is set to end his 13-year stay at the club)

"That also goes for Micah Richards who didn't want to continue here because he wants to play more. He had a contract to renew, but didn't want it."

"So we have three or four players extra - Scott Sinclair and John Guidetti are also important players - but I don't like to have so many in the squad.

"I think 22 players is enough and they are all players, who have a lot of quality. It is good for them to play."