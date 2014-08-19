Joe Hart: 'I'm a fighter'

Joe Hart has told the Manchester Evening News that he is prepared to scrap with Willy Caballero for his place in the team.

The 27-year-old was preferred to Caballero, signed from Malaga this summer, in Manchester City's 2-0 opening day victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, but accepts that the Argentine will not settle for a place on the bench.

“It suits me. I’m a fighter, I’ve been a fighter all my life. I’ll continue to do that. I’ll carry on trying to perform to my best and hopefully keeping clean sheets.

“I wouldn’t say it’s given me an extra edge because I’ve always had an edge. Caballero is a great signing.

(Manuel Pellegrini is a long term admirer of Willy Caballero, 32)

“We were sorry to lose Pantilimon to Sunderland and we wish him well but Willy has come in - we know he’s a great keeper and what he’s done at Malaga. He wants to play as much as I do.

“But I’ve got the place at the moment and I’m going to do everything I can to keep it. You always want to look to improve - whether it’s small margins or big margins.”

Shay Given was the last Manchester City goalkeeper to mount a serious challenge for the No.1 spot with Hart, and the Englishman rose to the challenge impressively, keeping 29 clean sheets to secure the league's Golden Glove award.