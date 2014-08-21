Manchester City demand £25m for Valencia target Álvaro Negredo
Negredo signed for the blues in a £20.6m deal from Sevilla last summer.

Manchester City demand £25m for Valencia target Álvaro Negredo

Álvaro Negredo is still wanted by Valencia, despite being ruled out until September with a broken metatarsal.

Dembe_MCFC
Adam Bailey

According to the Daily Mail, Valencia remain interested in signing Manchester City striker Álvaro Negredo, even though he is out with a broken metatarsal until the end of September.

The six-time La Liga winners are still on the hunt to find a capable replacement for Roberto Soldado, who left the club last summer for Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City are keen to make a profit on the Spaniard who endured a disappointing end to the 2013/2014 season, and will accept offers of around £25m for the 29-year-old. 

However, the blues are reluctant to deal at this stage of the window and could wait until January before making a sale. 

VAVEL Logo