Manchester City demand £25m for Valencia target Álvaro Negredo

According to the Daily Mail, Valencia remain interested in signing Manchester City striker Álvaro Negredo, even though he is out with a broken metatarsal until the end of September.

The six-time La Liga winners are still on the hunt to find a capable replacement for Roberto Soldado, who left the club last summer for Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City are keen to make a profit on the Spaniard who endured a disappointing end to the 2013/2014 season, and will accept offers of around £25m for the 29-year-old.

However, the blues are reluctant to deal at this stage of the window and could wait until January before making a sale.