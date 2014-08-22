Preview: Man City - Liverpool - Citizens take on Reds

Last years winners & runners up face off in a heavyweight clash on Monday night, as they look to exert early pressure upon each other and their fellow title contenders.

Allow yourselves to cast your minds back to the 13th of April, 2014. The sides locked horns inside a racous Anfield, with the home side reigning victorious on a 3-2 scoreline. What looked set to be the Reds first ever Premier League title was shattered by disappointing performances against Chelsea and Crystal Palace, leaving the clinical Citizens to reclaim the title from the clutches of local rivals Manchester United.

Both sides got off to a winning start last weekend, with City securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle, while Liverpool edged Southampton out, winning 2-1. Currently, that leaves the Citizens in 2nd and the Reds in 4th, albeit seperated only by mere goal difference.

City's Negredo shoots and scores in last year's Etihad clash, which City won by 2-1

History

Clashes between the sides have been extremely even for the most part. Since the 2008/09 season, the sides have met no fewer than 12 times in the Premier League, with Manchester City winning 3 times, 6 draws and 3 wins for Liverpool. The most regular scoreline is 2-2, and that's closely followed by 3-0, so games can be tight or, well, loose. No doubt that with the firepower possessed by either side, a drab 0-0 isn't exactly a frequent.

Man City - Tactics & Team News

With a grand total of 103 Premier League goals last season, it's going to come as no surprise that City's strengths lie further up the pitch. With a star-studded attacking midfield containing David Silva, Samir Nasri and Yaya Toure, and a front line consisting of Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Alvaro Negredo and Stevan Jovetic, it's easy to see where the danger comes from. City will probably line out in a 4-4-2 formation, but could easily adapt it to become a 4-2-3-1 should they feel the necessity. The main threat will probably come from Argentine Aguero, who needs to be marshalled well by whoever Liverpool deploy at central defence. New signing Eliaquim Mangala is unlikely to feature just yet, but Pablo Zabaleta is back and in line to replace Gael Clichy. New boy Fernando impressed on his debut, and will look to retain his place ahead of Fernandinho.

Predicted line-up: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Demichelis, Kolarov, Nasri, Fernando, Touré, Silva, Dzeko, Aguero.

David Silva wheels away in celebration last time out

Liverpool - Tactics and Team News

It's a similar story for The Reds. 101 goals last season, with 31 coming from mercurial, departed talisman Luis Suarez. An attacking midfield consisting of Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho, Lazar Markovic and Adam Lallana, accompanied by deadly finisher Daniel Sturridge is enough to have any defence worried. The Reds will probably assemble in a 4-3-3 formation, with Gerrard sitting slighly deeper in the midfield. Recently acquired Sevilla full back Alberto Moreno looks set to make his first appearance for the club, while Lazar Markovic may also be in the frame for some game time. Missing out will be Adam Lallana, who is still recovering from injury, and Mario Balotelli (if he completes his move) who won't have been registered in time. Javier Manquillo and Dejan Lovren have made solid starts to their careers at the club, and will look to build on them at the Etihad come Monday.

Predicted line-up: Mignolet, Manquillo, Lovren, Skrtel, Moreno, Henderson, Gerrard, Allen, Sterling, Coutinho, Sturridge.

Daniel Sturridge grabs Liverpool's opening day winner

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

The most frequent result between the sides may well just come around again. Both sides' attacks are considerably stronger than their opponent's defence, and although pre-season counts for very little the sides also drew 2-2 in America. If there is to be a winner, they may well manage to establish an early advantage in the race for the title.