Villians and Magpies end in stalemate

The lunchtime kick off will most certainly be last on the 50th anniversary of Match of the Day after the only real talking point was a late sending off for Newcastle defender Michael Williamson.

Both sides created half chances with the best chance of the first falling to Remy Cabella but his short went wide after he lost his balance. This theme of poor finishing was common throughout the game, however, the debutant Siem De Jong could’ve won the game late on. Williamson was sent off in the dying moments for a second bookable offence which will keep him out for Newcastle’s next game.

Now Villa have 4 points and did remain top of the league for a short time and even though Senderos and Vlaar looked promising together Lambert will be concerned by the visitors dominance in possession.

Pardew’s side are still looking for their first premier league goal and will be disappointed with the lack of cutting edge considering their dominance. De Jong was impressive on the ball with his debut and it will be interesting to see if he can fill the gap left behind by Cabaye even though Brad Guzan saved the best chance in the dying moments of the game.

Aston Villa manager: Paul Lambert: "I thought first half we were excellent. Last season that was a game we would have lost. Four points from six is a terrific start for us.

"I think a few years ago Aston Villa struggled with experienced players. It's tough, the league is tough but the start we have been made has been really good

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew: "I thought we had had control today, particularly the second half where we absolutely dominated but couldn't find the moment. You could almost see Remy trying too hard to force the moment.

"We had some great chances. Siem de Jong had a massive chance at the end. I am pleased with the team. We know we need to threaten but there were a lot of good things today. We haven't scored yet and that will be hanging on us now.

"We've got our fingers on the pulse on transfers. Whether we can get another body in or even two, I don't know. I think there will be some movement. Maybe one or two going out, we'll see.