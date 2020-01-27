Aston Villa FC

Chelsea VAVEL look into which players are on the shortlist to coup the player of the season award in Frank Lampard's debut season in management at Stamford Bridge. ...
Chelsea VAVEL look into which players are on the shortlist to coup the player of the season award in Frank Lampard's debut season in management at Stamford Bridge. ...
The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between suppo...
The Foxes secured their first Premier League win in six games against a below-par Aston Villa....
Normally a productive week for the Villans, it has only brought disgrace in 2020....
21-year-old opens up about change in mindset that helped him end 18-game goal drought....
Frank Lampard analyses Blues demolition over Toffees....
Leicester City and Aston Villa meet in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium....
Leicester City host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Monday evening ...
Nathan Dyer, on loan from Swansea, scored the winner in 89th minute....
Can Southampton win at home again to solidify their Premier League position?...
An exhilarating final at Wembley Stadium saw Manchester City lift their fifth league cup in seven years after seeing off a spirited Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon....
Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri lead Manchester City to Carabao Cup Final victory over resilient and gritty Aston Villa. ...
A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...
Gabriel Jesus came on to score the winner in the 80th minute against their closest opposition after a week of controversy for Man City over financial fair play rules....
Goals from Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a richly deserved 2-0 win over Aston Villa at St. Mary's Stadium...
Both teams are looking to bounce back from defeats....
With Aston Villa coming to St. Mary's this Saturday, here is a look back at a previous encounter between the two sides down on the south coast. ...
Follow along for Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2020 Premier League. K...
Aston Villa signed four new faces last month to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the Premier League....
Mbwana Samatta's first Premier League goal wasn't enough for Villa who fell to their ninth away league defeat this season....
Brendan Rodgers addresses the media ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium....
Aston Villa will play at Wembley Stadium for the third season in a row after seeing off Leicester City over two Carabao Cup Semi-Final legs....
Follow live from Villa Park for Aston Villa vs Leicester City, live stream, squads, preview and score updates in 2020 FA Cup. Kick-off Aston Villa vs Leicester City: 19:45 G...
Aston Villa and Leicester City play in the Carabao Cup semi final second leg at Villa Park....
The Leicester City manager confirmed that the Premier League's top goalscorer would be in the squad for the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg aga...
The Watford head coach reflects on a damaging defeat at relegation rivals Aston Villa....